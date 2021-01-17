Ecuador authorities seize 1,300 kg of cocaine destined for Estonia

Ecuador's authorities discovered a shipment of 1,300 kilograms of cocaine that was allegedly on its way to Estonia.

Minister of Internal Affairs Patricio Pazmino said that the drugs were found in a shipping container in the Port of Guayaquil with help from narcotics dogs, Yle.fi quoted AFP as having reported.

La @PoliciaEcuador incautó 1.3 toneladas de cocaína en el puerto de Guayaquil. Con el apoyo del can antinarcóticos, Garo, se detectó la droga dentro de un contenedor que iba a ser transportado hasta Estonia, en Europa.



Las investigaciones continúan.#CombateAlDelito pic.twitter.com/atTiU6j5Uu — Patricio Pazmiño Castillo (@ppazminoec) January 17, 2021

Narcotics finds have hit an all-time record in Ecuador. The country's interior minister said in early January that 128 tons of drugs were confiscated last year. The previous record was from 2016 when 10 tons of narcotic substances were seized.

