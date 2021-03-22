Postimees: Estonian overdose deaths at lowest this century

While Estonia topped European drug-related deaths statistics just a few years ago, only 20 drug overdose deaths were registered last year which is the lowest number in the last two decades.

Daily newspaper Postimees wrote: "We can say that the Estonian illegal drugs market is finally more or less under control after being the problem child of crime in Estonia for years and Estonian fentanyl kings are serving time behind bars."

