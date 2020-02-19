Police warn rat poison and washing powder can be found in drugs

Police are warning people about the dangers of drugs which can be cut with substances such as rat poison and washing powder and are often more dangerous than the drugs themselves.

Aljona Kurbatova, head of the Narcotics Prevention Center at the National Institute for Health Development (Tervise Arengu Instituudi) told ETV's "Ringvaade": "When people use drugs, they have to take into account the production process is uncontrolled and other substances may be added."

She added: "Seemingly innocent substances, such as flour [can be added], but can also have a toxic reaction. The list of substances that can be found in drugs is very large."

It also depends a lot on how the drug is administered - whether injected or taken orally. "Injecting flour can also be very dangerous, not to mention other substances. It can also be fatal and it has happened," she said.

Rait Pikaro, chief of the narcotics crimes unit in the Northern Prefecture, said drug dealers are not purposely trying to kill anyone, they just want to get money from addicts.

"The substances are not mixed according to a scientific method. They simply add what is at hand. Those substances that have a suitable texture are used, for example, soda, starch, washing powder" Pikaro said.

He added the overwhelming majority of drugs contain a small amount of an intoxicating drug and the majority is made up of additional substances. "This is the case everywhere in the world."

