ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Crew of Estonian tourist boat find 500kg hashish haul in sea off Tenerife ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Narcotics. Photo is illustrative.
Narcotics. Photo is illustrative. Source: ERR
News

Boxes floating in the ocean spotted by tourists aboard the Estonian sailboat Wesipruul off the island of Tenerife turned out to contain almost half a ton of hashish, Postimees reported on Friday.

The neatly packed boxes with letters and numbers printed on them were seen floating in the ocean by people on the boat of Estonian Kristo Koop that was on a regular dolphin sighting trip off Tenerife 1.5 nautical miles from the port of San Miguel on Thursday.

When one of the boxes was taken out of the water and opened, it was found to be containing a brownish powder that later turned out to be hashish. 

Koop, the skipper of the boat, immediately notified the local police, who dispatched a helicopter to the scene. The police questioned the captain and the passengers of the boat after the boat had reached the port.

Koop told Postimees on Friday he has not been contacted by the police since. There is no information about the origin or the owner of the packages. 

For Koop, who has lived and arranged boat trips for tourists on Tenerife for a long time, this is the first time to come across something like that. 

That only 90 kilometers of ocean separate the Canary Islands from the coast of Western Sahara and Morocco makes the islands a particularly attractive destination for narcotics trade originating in Africa, Postimees wrote.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
25.01

In case you missed it: January 20 - 25

25.01

Crew of Estonian tourist boat find 500kg hashish haul in sea off Tenerife

25.01

Skeleton Technologies' energy storage systems sign deal for Warsaw trams

25.01

Tänak says Friday's Monte Carlo Rally accident due to high speed

25.01

Increase in number of nights spent in Estonia above EU average in 2019

25.01

Gallery: Estonian Music Awards 2020

25.01

Gallery: KuKu Klub celebrates 85th birthday

25.01

City of Tartu and five counties sign cooperation agreement

25.01

Fentanyl usage has declined but is being replaced by new substances

25.01

Ratas: World Cleanup Day has become part of Estonia's brand

25.01

Population minister to attend Auschwitz liberation anniversary in Poland

25.01

TÜK clinic heads present proposals for alternative reform

25.01

Estonia challenging EU oil shale transition fund calculation methodology

25.01

Health Board: Risk of contracting coronavirus in Estonia is very low

25.01

Aeg: Prison time for first-time drunk driving offense too harsh

25.01

Ratas: New bill changing pharmacy reform would cause confusion

25.01

Anett Kontaveit races past world number eight in Australian Open

24.01

Audit firms find forests are sustainably run by state manager RMK

24.01

Allar Jõks: Chancellor of Justice bang on target

24.01

Parmas: Perling's new position at prosecutor's office is still unknown

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: