news

PPA, RIA warn against phishing letters spread on behalf of banks ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Examples of the fake websites used by scammers.
Examples of the fake websites used by scammers. Source: PPA.
News

Phishing e-mails sent on behalf of banks are once again spreading to try to gain access to people's bank accounts and steal money from them. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the Information System Authority (RIA) are asking people to carefully check the e-mail or website address of the sender of a sensitive e-mail.

RIA's security incident management department CERT-EE on Thursday evening received a report about a phishing e-mail spread via e-mail on behalf of a bank that notified the recipient of the receipt of a new bank payment, spokespeople for the Police and Border Guard Board said. To verify the bank's right of ownership and for security reasons, people were asked to log in to their bank account using Smart-ID or Mobile-ID.

Oskar Gross, head of the Central Criminal Police's cyber crimes department, said that the references in the letter lead to a fake website which looks similar to the bank's real website.

"While the person is logging in to the bank on the fake page, the scammer performs the same actions in the real internet bank, using the login details entered by the victim. The scammer then tries to transfer the money in the account to an account under their control," Gross said.

Gross emphasized that extreme caution must be exercised when receiving such an e-mail.

"By checking the e-mail address or website address of the sender of the letter, it can be determined that it is not a letter from the bank. Always check the sender of the message before clicking anything or logging in, and suspicious links and attachments should not be opened. In the event of unusual bank notifications, you should not click on the links in the email, but enter the bank in the usual way," Gross said, adding that the grammar of the e-mail should also be paid attention to.

Examples of the fake websites used by scammers. Source: PPA.

Head of CERT-EE Tõnu Tammer said that the department has received reports of six incidents, but fortunately, no one is known to have been harmed yet.

"The subject lines of such phishing letters use a number of luring techniques to make people curious as to whether someone has actually sent them back payments or if they have received an unexpected bank transfer. We have seen similar phishing campaigns before and we hope that, as a result of constant information work, we will be able to minimize the number of victims. Our goal is that people always check who sent the e-mails when opening them and which web address the link in the e-mail refers to. This would make the life of cyber criminals much more complicated," Tammer added.

Similar phishing e-mails have been sent in Estonia before, but the exact origin of the e-mails circulated on Thursday evening will be determined in proceedings.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:22

PPA, RIA warn against phishing letters spread on behalf of banks

16:37

Support rally held in Tartu for Polish protesters

15:29

LHV: Reduction in Estonia's industrial output reflects uncertainty

15:04

Tallinn city authorities to switch work to yellow scenario from Monday

14:36

Health Board issues safety advice for Halloween, Mardipäev and Kadripäev

14:22

Estonia has one of Europe's lowest coronavirus 14-day averages Updated

13:23

Tpilet bus ticket website to add service charge from November 1

12:28

Report: Estonia largest development aid donor in Baltics

12:20

Health Board: 134 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

10:15

Ott Tänak to participate at Kehala Rally in November

08:45

Health Board concerned about asymptomatic coronavirus patients

08:31

Sea mine disposal operation disposes of 20 historical pieces of ordnance

30.10

Board of Center Party's Ida-Viru chapter seeking Repinski's expulsion

30.10

Tax board: Ordering e-cigarette paraphernalia from outside Estonia illegal

30.10

Postimees Group makes €5.6 million losses on past financial year

30.10

Next wave of COVID-19 studies stuck behind government financial decision

30.10

Well-known entrepreneurs launching coding school in Ida-Viru County

30.10

Veiko Õunpuu's 'Viimased' Estonia's Academy Awards entry this year

30.10

Cancellation of WRC Belgium makes Tänak's title defense near impossible

30.10

Statistics: Industrial production falls 2 percent on year to September

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: