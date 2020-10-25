news

Latvian police apprehend murder suspect Roman Gluhovtšenko ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
From left, Ilja Gaidalenko, Maxim Vasiliev and Roman Gluhovtšenko.
From left, Ilja Gaidalenko, Maxim Vasiliev and Roman Gluhovtšenko. Source: PPA
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) learned from its Latvian colleagues on Saturday that Roman Gluhovtšenko, suspected of a killing in Tallinn's Lasnamäe borough in August, was apprehended near Riga.

"We have been in touch with our Latvian colleagues and know that the suspect was apprehended in the street and that no one was hurt," said Urmet Tambre, head of the criminal bureau of the PPA North Police Prefecture.

District attorney in charge of the investigation Kelly Kruusimägi said work will now start on bringing Gluhovtšenko to Estonia. "Instead of looking for him, we can now concentrate on collecting evidence," the prosecutor said.

The police received a call a little after 8 a.m. on August 22 to Läänemere tee in Lasnamäe where a fight had taken place.

Preliminary information suggests the fight started in an entertainment establishment and the sides were not acquainted.

The conflict escalated in the street where a 26-year-old man was attacked with a knife and later died of injuries sustained.

A 31-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were also injured in the conflict but were allowed to go home after being administered first aid.

The police identified Maxim Vasiliev, Ilja Gaidalenko and Roman Gluhovtšenko as the suspects. Vasiliev and Gaidalenko were arrested in August.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:20

Latvian police apprehend murder suspect Roman Gluhovtšenko

08:11

Marriage referendum to bring SAPTK campaign

24.10

Greens' same-sex marriage petition to be presented to Riigikogu Updated

24.10

Summertime ends on Sunday morning

24.10

Estonia gives €50,000 to help humanitarian situation of Rohingya refugees

24.10

Reinsalu quarantining after Slovenian minister tests positive for COVID-19 Updated

24.10

Nordica, LOT sign good intentions agreement

24.10

Aggregated party ratings: Reform Party in front in October

24.10

Health Board: 52 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed Updated

24.10

Estonia imposes sanctions on Hezbollah due to terrorist acts

24.10

Tartu 2024 CEO: 'Arts of Survival' have taken on new meaning this year

24.10

NyxAir to start Tallinn-Saaremaa flights from December 21

24.10

EKRE MP mulls stepping down from ERR board after social media post outcry

24.10

Open Knowledge Estonia to manage koroonakaart website

23.10

ERR supervisory chair calls for EKRE MP's removal from board

23.10

Alcohol sales ban could be supplemented by consumption restriction

23.10

Central Tallinn tourist business tenants to get 80 percent rental relief

23.10

Reinvigorated Sports and Olympic Museum to open for visitors on Saturday

23.10

Saaremaa Volleyball Club advances after opponents forfeit due to COVID-19

23.10

Comment: Effects of coalition crisis clear in next month's party ratings

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: