Latvian police apprehend murder suspect Roman Gluhovtšenko

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) learned from its Latvian colleagues on Saturday that Roman Gluhovtšenko, suspected of a killing in Tallinn's Lasnamäe borough in August, was apprehended near Riga.

"We have been in touch with our Latvian colleagues and know that the suspect was apprehended in the street and that no one was hurt," said Urmet Tambre, head of the criminal bureau of the PPA North Police Prefecture.

District attorney in charge of the investigation Kelly Kruusimägi said work will now start on bringing Gluhovtšenko to Estonia. "Instead of looking for him, we can now concentrate on collecting evidence," the prosecutor said.

The police received a call a little after 8 a.m. on August 22 to Läänemere tee in Lasnamäe where a fight had taken place.

Preliminary information suggests the fight started in an entertainment establishment and the sides were not acquainted.

The conflict escalated in the street where a 26-year-old man was attacked with a knife and later died of injuries sustained.

A 31-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were also injured in the conflict but were allowed to go home after being administered first aid.

The police identified Maxim Vasiliev, Ilja Gaidalenko and Roman Gluhovtšenko as the suspects. Vasiliev and Gaidalenko were arrested in August.

