news

Man who ran over two police officers pleads not guilty to attempted murder ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The parking lot where the incident took place.
The parking lot where the incident took place. Source: PPA
News

The trial of a young man accused of attempted murder of two police officers started at the Tallinn-based Harju County Court on Monday with 25-year-old Daniil Sauskin pleading guilty to a drug-related crime, but not guilty to attempted murder.

The court began hearing witnesses but, by order, prohibited the disclosure of their testimony at this stage. The trial will continue in October and November.

According to the statement of charges, Sauskin had been selling drugs at a parking lot in Tallinn's Lasnamae district on February 19. Police officers who learned of the sale tried to detain him, but he tried to escape from the scene by car.

The prosecutor's office said that it has been proven that the accused had seen the police officers standing in front of his car and instead of stopping and complying with the police officers' orders, the man ran them over.

North District Prosecutor Natalia Miilvee has previously said: "The accused must have understood that his actions may entail very severe consequences. For that reason, the prosecutor's office finds that deliberately running over a person and subsequently driving over them constitute attempted manslaughter. As an aggravating circumstance, the young man sought to flee the scene to conceal his offence and to prevent being arrested with a large amount of narcotic substance in his possession, which is why he is accused of attempted murder."

Information gathered during the investigation shows the accused had also been previously involved in handling narcotic substances and was at the parking lot on Karberi Street with the purpose of handing over cocaine to a buyer.

A large amount of drugs was found in the man's car during his arrest, and traces of narcotic substances were likewise found in an apartment he used. In addition to attempted murder, the man is also accused of unlawful handling of large quantities of narcotic drugs.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:55

Government endorses 2021 state budget: Pensions, R&D funding to increase Updated

17:55

Government renews quarantine order until December 31

17:30

Man who ran over two police officers pleads not guilty to attempted murder

17:02

MS Estonia inquiry committee members reject submarine collision claims

16:32

President Kaljulaid talks NATO, e-services with Portugal defense minister

16:15

Health Board: 49 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed Updated

15:56

Gallery: "Ringvaade" hosts to greet viewers from their homes

15:35

Walker snaps photos of lynx in forest

15:11

Matsalu 'Blood free hunt' brings best of Estonian nature snaps

14:51

Central Bank: If COVID-19 regime stays same, GDP to fall 4 percent in 2020

14:35

Opinion: Why on earth are they coming to study here?

14:28

Fiscal Council: Increasing deficit in 2021 not justified

14:10

Former PM: Playing with MS Estonia victims' families pain is irresponsible

13:58

Sportspeople arriving from foreign countries no longer need to quarantine

13:43

Injury forces Kontaveit to pull out of French Open doubles

13:17

Estonia sinking investigation initiator: Sweden has not been honest with us

12:50

Popov and Varblane return to Health Board as medical chiefs

12:39

Kivi: Estonian language research is strongly represented in future plans

12:28

TalTech engineers doubt MS Estonia sank due to submarine collision

12:01

Ministry advisor: New MS Estonia investigation should definitely go ahead

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: