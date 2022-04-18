Photos: Bronze Soldier monument in Tallinn vandalized

The Bronze Soldier, a Soviet World War II war memorial located in the Defense Forces Cemetery of Tallinn, was vandalized early last week. Police have launched a criminal investigation into the vandalism.

"It was reported to the police this morning that the medal on the chest of the Bronze Soldier has been damaged," Indrek Aru, head of operations at the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) North Prefecture, told ERR on Monday. "With the help of camera recordings, we have established that the vandalism took place late on the night of April 12."

Police are currently on the scene conducting procedures and collecting possible evidence, Aru said, adding that they are making every effort to identify the perpetrator and bring them to justice.

"There are several legal and civilized means available for expressing one's opinion," he stressed. "Vandalizing a memorial is certainly not an appropriate means of doing so. In this case, a crime was committed in the vandalization of this memorial."

A criminal investigation has been launched into the vandalism in accordance with section 149 of the Penal Code, which addresses the debasement of the memory of the deceased.

--

