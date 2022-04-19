PPA brings proceedings against officer who struck suspect with patrol car

Police vehicle.
Police vehicle. Source: ERR
The internal affairs bureau of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has launched abuse of authority proceedings against a Pärnu patrol officer who hit a young man running from the police with his patrol vehicle. The officer has been suspended.

The incident in question took place on Pärnu's Rüütli tänav at around 4 a.m. on April 2.

A video sent to the police shows a young man jumping to sit on the hood of the police car, raising his hands for a moment before proceeding to run away.

The patrol vehicle took chase and soon struck the man on the sidewalk.

The patrol took the man to the police station to sober up where it turned out he had suffered minor injuries.

"In addition to what is absolutely inadmissible conduct in apprehending the suspect, the police failed to offer the man assistance or call in medical technicians to determine his condition. Such methods of apprehension are not justified under any circumstances. The officer has been suspended and will not be working for the duration of preliminary investigation," West Police Prefect Kaido Kõplas said.

"(They are) a young patrol officer, while they should have enough experience to understand this kind of conduct is inadmissible," Kõplas said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

