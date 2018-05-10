War of Independence memorial, Red Army monument vandalized in Rakvere

The Estonian War of Independence Monument as well as a statue dedicated to Soviet soldiers were both vandalized in the Northern Estonian city of Rakvere overnight on Wednesday.

"Offenses committed in a public place have a significant impact on the community, which is why it is important that we are notified of these violations," said Kristi Fuchs, head of the Rakvere District of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA). "We have launched an investigation, and our primary objective is to determine the perpetrators."

According to spokespeople of the PPA's East Prefecture, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, patrol officers in Rakvere noticed that the War of Independence Monument in Lydia Koidula Park had been scribbled on with a marker and four hedging plants had been pulled out nearby.

"While on foot patrol, police officers also checked on other monuments, including the Rakvere brotherly grave monument in Koidula Park, but no other violations were detected," the PPA said. "A call was received at around 9:35 a.m. on Thursday stating that there were signs of vandalism around the brotherly grave monument, and flower vases and candles had been knocked over."

The police have launched investigations into both incidents in order to determine the circumstances surrounding them.

May 9, on which people in some parts of Estonia celebrate the Russian Victory Day, passed generally peacefully for police in Estonia; police involvement was only required for a few solitary incidents indirectly related to the celebration of the Russian holiday.