news

War of Independence memorial, Red Army monument vandalized in Rakvere ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Red carnations are a symbol of the Russian Victory Day, celebrated on May 9.
Red carnations are a symbol of the Russian Victory Day, celebrated on May 9. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Estonian War of Independence Monument as well as a statue dedicated to Soviet soldiers were both vandalized in the Northern Estonian city of Rakvere overnight on Wednesday.

"Offenses committed in a public place have a significant impact on the community, which is why it is important that we are notified of these violations," said Kristi Fuchs, head of the Rakvere District of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA). "We have launched an investigation, and our primary objective is to determine the perpetrators."

According to spokespeople of the PPA's East Prefecture, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, patrol officers in Rakvere noticed that the War of Independence Monument in Lydia Koidula Park had been scribbled on with a marker and four hedging plants had been pulled out nearby.

"While on foot patrol, police officers also checked on other monuments, including the Rakvere brotherly grave monument in Koidula Park, but no other violations were detected," the PPA said. "A call was received at around 9:35 a.m. on Thursday stating that there were signs of vandalism around the brotherly grave monument, and flower vases and candles had been knocked over."

The police have launched investigations into both incidents in order to determine the circumstances surrounding them.

May 9, on which people in some parts of Estonia celebrate the Russian Victory Day, passed generally peacefully for police in Estonia; police involvement was only required for a few solitary incidents indirectly related to the celebration of the Russian holiday.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

rakverevictory daymay 9police and border guard boardvandalism


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
09.05

President Kaljulaid: Being an Estonian in Europe today a proud feeling

09.05

Reform submits bill allowing dual citizenship in Estonia

09.05

Gallery: May 9 Victory Day commemorated in parts of Estonia

09.05

Stenbock House courtyard open to visitors Wednesday afternoon

09.05

66 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia this year

09.05

Estonia sees positive net migration for third year in a row

09.05

Police chief salary increases by €1,000

08.05

Simson to leave public transport regulation unchanged

BUSINESS
08.05

Over one million foreign tourists visit Estonia in first quarter of 2018

08.05

April consumer price index up 2.9 percent on year

07.05

Shale oil producer VKG first quarter revenue up 11 percent

07.05

KredEx starts accepting home grant applications

07.05

More tourists in March 2018 compared with last year

05.05

Graanul Invest, Sweetwater to set up wood fractionation plant in Estonia

04.05

Square-meter price of apartments in Tallinn up 7.5 percent

03.05

Commission: Estonia's GDP growth to slow to 3.7 percent this year

Opinion
02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Yana Toom.

Bill introduces option to rescind citizenship based on special merit

On May 9 the Reform Party submitted a bill that would allow the state to strip individuals of Estonian citizenship who were naturalized for "achievements of special merit". Member of the European Parliament for Estonia, Yana Toom (Center) is one of these individuals. ERR's Estonian news asked Toom on Thursday if the Reform Party might have her in mind.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:10

War of Independence memorial, Red Army monument vandalized in Rakvere

15:56

Estonian exports decrease in March 2018, imports rise

15:27

Luik to Finnish paper: Russia trying to pressure NATO to leave Baltic Sea

14:22

Estonia implements entry ban on leaders of Myanmar

14:10

Former President Arnold Rüütel turns 90 Updated

11:50

Bill introduces option to rescind citizenship based on special merit

10:32

Mikser: Estonia wants to strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia

08:54

Swampy terrain poses unique challenge for Estonia's border patrol

09.05

McDonald's begins delivering in Tallinn

09.05

President Kaljulaid: Being an Estonian in Europe today a proud feeling

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

09.05

Reform submits bill allowing dual citizenship in Estonia

09.05

Gallery: May 9 Victory Day commemorated in parts of Estonia

09.05

Lithuanian man gets suspended sentence for cigarette smuggling

09.05

Stenbock House courtyard open to visitors Wednesday afternoon

09.05

66 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia this year

09.05

Estonia sees positive net migration for third year in a row

09.05

Police chief salary increases by €1,000

09.05

Estonia qualifies for Eurovision final

08.05

Simson to leave public transport regulation unchanged

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: