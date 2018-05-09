Gallery: May 9 Victory Day commemorated in parts of Estonia

While Wednesday is celebrated throughout the EU as Europe Day, for Soviet Army veterans and others in parts of Estonia, May 9 is Victory Day, a holiday dating back to the Soviet era commemorating the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945 marked with events in Tallinn and elsewhere.

Soviet Army veterans and other supporters gathered by the Bronze Soldier at the Defence Forces Cemetery of Tallinn on Wednesday, where red carnations and wreaths were laid at the feet of the Bronze Soldier, or the Monument to the Fallen in the Second World War, which was originally erected in Tallinn as a Soviet monument in 1947.

Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov also came to the cemetery to lay a wreath at the monument at 11 a.m.

In the Northeastern Estonian town of Kohtla-Järve, approximately 300 people participated at a commemorative event at the site of the joint grave for victims of World War II and terrorism.

Speakers at the event included representatives of the Kohtla-Järve town government, the Russian Embassy, veterans as well as religious leaders.