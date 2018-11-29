news

Victims of Communism memorial in Tallinn vandalised ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Multiple surfaces at the Victims of Communism memorial were scratched up by vandals. November 2018.
Multiple surfaces at the Victims of Communism memorial were scratched up by vandals. November 2018. Source: Estonian Institute of Historical Memory
News

The Estonian Institute of Historical Memory (EMI) has filed a police report after the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in the seaside Maarjamäe neighbourhood of Tallinn was discovered to have been vandalised.

"The Estonian Institute of Historical Memory has contacted the police and filed a report seeking to identify and hold responsible the persons who vandalised the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Maarjamäe, Tallinn," spokespeople for the institute said, adding that the surface of the memorial had been marred in several places.

"We call on everyone who visits the memorial to help maintain the good condition of the area and report any violations," said EMI board member Meelis Maripuu. "This memorial is dedicated to all the people of Estonia who suffered due to the terror of the Soviet Union, but it also marks a symbolic grave. A significant portion of the victims of Communism who perished and whose names are on the memorial wall rest in unknown graves. The memorial has become a special place that unites our people. Those people who vandalised the memorial ought to be deeply ashamed of their actions."

Maripuu added that he is counting on the help of the police in this matter.

According to photos published in the news, scratches of 6-7 metres in length as well as seemingly random drawings had been scraped onto the walls of the memorial.

The memorial to the Estonian victims of Communism, which was opened on 23 August, is a tribute to the victims of the crimes of communism and a place of remembrance for their next of kin.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

victims of communism memorial


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
09:17

President: Beginning of Independence War changed history of all Estonians

08:28

Cyber Defence Centre contributing to NATO exercise underway in Tartu

28.11

B1 Estonian exam, Part 2: Coordination, conversation and coffee

28.11

Defence Forces, Defence League commemorate fallen in War of Independence

28.11

Committee to diaspora: Let next Riigikogu decide on new remembrance day

28.11

Defence minister in Berlin to discuss Kerch Strait incident

28.11

Generals: Russia demonstrating its aggressiveness in Kerch Strait

27.11

Russian Arms Control delegation inspecting Estonian Defence Forces units

Estonia 100
Opinion
26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

FEATURE
BUSINESS
27.11

SEB: Estonian construction market to slow down significantly in near future

26.11

Construction volume increases in third quarter

24.11

Nasdaq Helsinki approves Tallink's listing application

23.11

Estonian Railways demanding €6.4 million from cargo operator Operail

22.11

SEB lowers 2019 economic growth forecast to 3%

22.11

Estonia allocates nearly €772,000 for e-resident IDs

22.11

Government opts to support Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

22.11

OECD sets 2019 economic growth at 3.5%

Culture
2019 Elections
Constituent casting a vote in a poll booth in the 2017 local government elections.

National Audit Office: One in four local newsletters used to push politics

An audit conducted by the National Audit Office has demonstrated that while the majority of municipal newsletters had not been used to promote personal partisan interests ahead of the 2017 local elections, there were nevertheless other signs pointing toward local government funding in some municipalities going toward election campaigns or other political image-building in various forms.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:04

Ratas in Bratislava: Next EU budget draft must ensure more Europe

17:18

Outgoing defence chief Gen. Riho Terras bestowed Cross of Merit, 1st Class

16:10

Victims of Communism memorial in Tallinn vandalised

15:23

National Audit Office: One in four local newsletters used to push politics

14:27

Crisis, what crisis? Jüri Ratas on for the long haul

13:19

Estonia to receive additional mandate in two EU bodies post-Brexit

12:21

Estonia to continue development cooperation with Afghanistan

11:41

Estonian residential housing most expensive in Baltic states

11:12

Non-native speakers score best state examination Estonian results in years

10:27

Latvia's Ivars Seleckis named winner of PÖFF Lifetime Achievement Award

10:14

Average wage, salary growth accelerates in third quarter

09:17

President: Beginning of Independence War changed history of all Estonians

08:28

Cyber Defence Centre contributing to NATO exercise underway in Tartu

28.11

B1 Estonian exam, Part 2: Coordination, conversation and coffee

28.11

Defence Forces, Defence League commemorate fallen in War of Independence

28.11

Riigikogu drafts statement in support of Ukraine

28.11

Mikser wants additional sanctions on Russia

28.11

Committee to diaspora: Let next Riigikogu decide on new remembrance day

28.11

Third quarter business sector profits see 21% increase on year

28.11

Jüri Nikolajev: EKRE handed opportunity to woo Russian voters

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: