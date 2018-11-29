Victims of Communism memorial in Tallinn vandalised

The Estonian Institute of Historical Memory (EMI) has filed a police report after the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in the seaside Maarjamäe neighbourhood of Tallinn was discovered to have been vandalised.

"The Estonian Institute of Historical Memory has contacted the police and filed a report seeking to identify and hold responsible the persons who vandalised the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Maarjamäe, Tallinn," spokespeople for the institute said, adding that the surface of the memorial had been marred in several places.

"We call on everyone who visits the memorial to help maintain the good condition of the area and report any violations," said EMI board member Meelis Maripuu. "This memorial is dedicated to all the people of Estonia who suffered due to the terror of the Soviet Union, but it also marks a symbolic grave. A significant portion of the victims of Communism who perished and whose names are on the memorial wall rest in unknown graves. The memorial has become a special place that unites our people. Those people who vandalised the memorial ought to be deeply ashamed of their actions."

Maripuu added that he is counting on the help of the police in this matter.

According to photos published in the news, scratches of 6-7 metres in length as well as seemingly random drawings had been scraped onto the walls of the memorial.

The memorial to the Estonian victims of Communism, which was opened on 23 August, is a tribute to the victims of the crimes of communism and a place of remembrance for their next of kin.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!