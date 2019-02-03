Police: Scratches found on Victims of Communism memorial caused by children

After reviewing security camera footage, police in Estonia have determined that scratches found on part of the surface of the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in the seaside Maarjamäe neighbourhood of Tallinn last autumn were caused by small children.

Last autumn, a guide noticed scratches on the wall of the memorial. According to spokespeople for the North Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the scratches extended over some 6-7m, and in one spot, images had been scraped into the surface near the aforementioned scratches.

Police launched a misdemeanour proceeding, in the course of which they checked over the entire surface of the memorial walls, conducted an observation, took photographs and questioned a witness. They also communicated with representatives of Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS), the state real estate management company that owns and manages the memorial, and reviewed security camera footage.

It could be seen from the footage that the scratches were scraped into the wall by small children, and there is no reason to suspect ill intentions on anyone's part, police said.

The proceeding remains underway, spokespeople added.