news

Police: Scratches found on Victims of Communism memorial caused by children ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Surface scratches were found on portions of the memorial last autumn. November 2018.
Surface scratches were found on portions of the memorial last autumn. November 2018. Source: ERR
News

After reviewing security camera footage, police in Estonia have determined that scratches found on part of the surface of the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in the seaside Maarjamäe neighbourhood of Tallinn last autumn were caused by small children.

Last autumn, a guide noticed scratches on the wall of the memorial. According to spokespeople for the North Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the scratches extended over some 6-7m, and in one spot, images had been scraped into the surface near the aforementioned scratches.

Police launched a misdemeanour proceeding, in the course of which they checked over the entire surface of the memorial walls, conducted an observation, took photographs and questioned a witness. They also communicated with representatives of Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS), the state real estate management company that owns and manages the memorial, and reviewed security camera footage.

It could be seen from the footage that the scratches were scraped into the wall by small children, and there is no reason to suspect ill intentions on anyone's part, police said.

The proceeding remains underway, spokespeople added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

victims of communism memorialpolice and border guard board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
01.02

Defence minister joins Finnish counterpart in key battle centenary memorial

01.02

Ministry removing mead alcohol content restriction

01.02

Over a thousand sign up for Integration Foundation free Estonian courses

01.02

Veterinary board says condemned Polish beef not to reach Estonian stores

01.02

Mustvee municipal council kicks out elder Jüri Morozov

01.02

Banks to cease issuing ID Card PINs as well as pass code cards

01.02

Baltic parliamentary committee chairmen nominate Bellingcat for Pulitzer

01.02

Estonian MEPs Yana Toom, Urmas Paet nominated for MEP Awards

Opinion
28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

Business
30.01

SEB Estonian branch reports €63.7 million profit for 2018

30.01

Retail trade turnover remains stable in December 2018

29.01

Coop Bank increases loan portfolio by 37%, deposits by 22% in 2018

29.01

Parcel delivery keeping traditional mail afloat

28.01

Tallinn-St Petersburg bus route sees holiday passenger increase both ways

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:02

Gallery: Popular TV drama ENSV returning to screens soon

15:26

Day in the Life: Tanel the history teacher

12:10

Finland to formally join Rail Baltica joint venture

10:49

Police: Scratches found on Victims of Communism memorial caused by children

02.02

Gallery: Estonia marks 99th anniversary of Treaty of Tartu

02.02

Eeva Mägi wins young documentary filmmaker award

02.02

Finance Minister wants option for monthly maternity benefit payouts

02.02

Deutsche Bank: No wrongdoing found in connection with Danske

02.02

Ministry of Defence approves 2020-2023 development plan

01.02

ERR News hosting all-woman pre-election debate in English

01.02

Defence minister joins Finnish counterpart in key battle centenary memorial

01.02

Ministry removing mead alcohol content restriction

01.02

Over a thousand sign up for Integration Foundation free Estonian courses

01.02

Veterinary board says condemned Polish beef not to reach Estonian stores

01.02

Mustvee municipal council kicks out elder Jüri Morozov

01.02

Banks to cease issuing ID Card PINs as well as pass code cards

01.02

Baltic parliamentary committee chairmen nominate Bellingcat for Pulitzer

01.02

Voter lists closing on Friday

01.02

Estonian MEPs Yana Toom, Urmas Paet nominated for MEP Awards

01.02

Estonian financial supervision authority rejects blame in Danske case

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: