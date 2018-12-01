news

Security serivces honoured on attempted coup anniversary ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, BNS
The present day memorial statue outside the former Tondi barracks in Tallinn, commemorating the 1924 coup attempt victims, is a copy of an earlier version unveiled in 1928 and later removed by Soviet authorities.
The present day memorial statue outside the former Tondi barracks in Tallinn, commemorating the 1924 coup attempt victims, is a copy of an earlier version unveiled in 1928 and later removed by Soviet authorities. Source: Lohusalu/Wikimedia Commons
News

Saturday, 1 December is ''Internal Security Day'' (Estonian: ''Sisejulgeoleku päev''), recognising the commitments and work done members of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the Rescue Board (Päästeamet), the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) and all other personnel connected with Estonian national security, and marking an abortive coup attempt on the First Estonian Republic.

"Today, every one of us will have the opportunity to highlight people working in the field of internal security. The updating of internal security and the state's defence capability played a significant role in the events of 1 December 94 years ago. After that day, significant changes were launched in the field of internal security. One example of this, for instance, is the establishment of a police school and move towards police education," new interior minister Katri Raik said, according to ministry spokespersons.

"Estonia's freedom and independence are not self-evident. Every day, police officers, rescuers, members of the defence forces and security officials are working to ensure that Estonia is a secure place to live. I wish to thank these people from the bottom of my heart for the contribution they have made," Ms Raik added.

The day is marked on 1 December since it is the anniversary of a failed attempt to overthrow the First Estonian Republic. On that day in 1924, close to 300 Soviet-backed and armed Comintern operatives attempted to take control of key installations including the defence college in the Tondi district of Tallinn, and a battalion of engineers based in the then-separate town of Nõmme. The insurgents' ultimate aim was to declare an Estonian Soviet Socialist Republic during uncertainty which followed the death of Lenin in January 1924, and the ensuing power struggle between Leon Trotsky and Joseph Stalin and their allies.

Coup plot followed mass treason trial

The coup attempt followed a trial of 149 suspected communists in late November 1924, on charges of treason and similar (''The Trial of the 149''), one of whom received the death penalty.

The insurgents, armed with around US-made 5 Thompson sub-machine guns (the famous ''Tommy Gun''), 55 rifles, 65 hand grenades, 8 explosive devices and 150 pistols, were initially successful, taking the military academy by surprise in a pre-dawn action which included throwing hand grenades into the cadets' dormitories, as well as seizing the Lasnamäe military airfield, but Estonian government forces soon reasserted their control.

Twenty-six Estonian soldiers and military cadets lost their lives in the fighting, principally at the academy. Around 125 communist insurgents were killed, at least two of them summarily executed after being captured.

Ceremonies and wreath-laying

Several events were held in Tallinn on Saturday morning to mark the occasion. The cadets who fell during the 1924 coup attempt were commemorated at the site of the former Tondi barracks at 05.23 EET (presumably the precise time the assault commenced). A speech was given by Maj. Erkki Roosnurm, head of the modern-day Estonian National Defence College in Tartu, and prayers were offered by senior EDF Chaplain Lt. Col. Aivar Sarapik.

Candles were also lit at Rahumäe Cemetery in Nõmme later on in the morning, with interior ministry representatives and police chiefs laying wreaths.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppaestonia 100estonian independence1924 coup1924 abortive coup in estoniainternal security day


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
30.11

Ratas, Kallas unlikely to consider coalition with EKRE in 2019

30.11

Former IRL minister joining Pro Patria list would like old job back

29.11

Ratas in Bratislava: Next EU budget draft must ensure more Europe

29.11

Outgoing defence chief Gen. Riho Terras bestowed Cross of Merit, 1st Class

29.11

Victims of Communism memorial in Tallinn vandalised

29.11

National Audit Office: One in four local newsletters used to push politics

29.11

Crisis, what crisis? Jüri Ratas on for the long haul

29.11

Estonia to receive additional mandate in two EU bodies post-Brexit

Estonia 100
Opinion
26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

FEATURE
BUSINESS
30.11

Economic growth accelerates in third quarter

29.11

Estonian residential housing most expensive in Baltic states

29.11

Average wage, salary growth accelerates in third quarter

28.11

Third quarter business sector profits see 21% increase on year

27.11

SEB: Estonian construction market to slow down significantly in near future

26.11

Construction volume increases in third quarter

24.11

Nasdaq Helsinki approves Tallink's listing application

23.11

Estonian Railways demanding €6.4 million from cargo operator Operail

Culture
2019 Elections
Chairmen of the coalition parties.

Coalition parties to dole out €6.5 million in protection money in 2019

ERR's Estonian-language online news portal has published the full list of how and to whom exactly the coalition parties will be distributing so-called protection money* in 2019. ERR News, in turn, is providing an overview of how much is going where, and who will benefit the most next year.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:10

Estonia offers condolences to US on death of President George H.W. Bush

14:24

Security serivces honoured on attempted coup anniversary

10:55

Estonia stance on Kerch Strait amongst clearest, says Ukrainian portal

30.11

Coalition parties to dole out €6.5 million in protection money in 2019

30.11

Survey: Over 2,500 persons with HIV in Estonia not receiving treatment

30.11

Bank of Estonia: Economic growth acceleration exception in bigger picture

30.11

Major Utilitas transaction does not require Competition Authority approval

30.11

Newspaper association denounces 'brainwashing' by some local newsletters

30.11

Economic affairs minister to propose Finland join Rail Baltica

30.11

Retail trade turnover continues to grow in October

30.11

Belgian Air Force on NATO air policing mission intercepts Russian fighters

30.11

Ratas, Kallas unlikely to consider coalition with EKRE in 2019

30.11

Former IRL minister joining Pro Patria list would like old job back

30.11

Economic growth accelerates in third quarter

29.11

Ratas in Bratislava: Next EU budget draft must ensure more Europe

29.11

Outgoing defence chief Gen. Riho Terras bestowed Cross of Merit, 1st Class

29.11

Victims of Communism memorial in Tallinn vandalised

29.11

National Audit Office: One in four local newsletters used to push politics

29.11

Crisis, what crisis? Jüri Ratas on for the long haul

29.11

Estonia to receive additional mandate in two EU bodies post-Brexit

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: