news

Tunne Kelam MEP honoured by US ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Tunne Kelam MEP (Pro Patria).
Tunne Kelam MEP (Pro Patria). Source: ERR
News

Tunne Kelam MEP is to be awarded the Truman-Reagan medal of freedom at a gala dinner in Washington DC on Wednesday.

The medal is awarded annually by the US-based Victims of Communism Memorial Foudation to people and institutions demonstrating a lifelong commitment to the ideals of freedom and democracy and opposition to all forms of communism and tyranny, is jointly being awarded to Latvian MEP Sandra Kalniete and former Lithuanian president, Valdus Adamkus, as well.

Mr Kelam, 82, is an Isamaa/Pro Patria MEP who sits with the EPP grouping in the European Parliament, and played a crucial role in the drive for Estonian independence.

In 1972 he prepared, at enormous personal risk, a memorandum for the UN, subsequently smuggled out of the country, which demanded free elections in Estonia and the removal of occupying forces, an action which led to him losing his post as senior scientific editor for the Estonian Soviet Encyclopaedia and demotion to night watchman on a chicken farm.

Following a loosening of repression under Mikhail Gorbachev's reign as Soviet leader, he was a founder member of the first non-Communist party in occupied Estonia and Soviet territory as a whole, the Estonian Independence Party (''Eesti Rahvusliku Sõltumatuse Partei'') and in 1990 was elected to the transitional Congress of Estonia.

Instrumental role

He was later instrumental in the agreement between the congress and the Estonian Supreme Soviet in 1991, paving the way to full independence. He subsequently sat in the Riigikogu, serving as its vice speaker, and was first elected an MEP in 2004. He features prominently in the 2006 documentary ''The Singing Revolution'', as does his wife, former foreign ministry spokesperson Mari-Ann Kelam.

The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VOC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to education and human rights advocacy in Washington DC, where it erected a memorial, and committed to maintaining and supporting the memory of more than 100 million victims who continue to live under the authority of totalitarian regimes.

The medal is jointly named after the 33rd and 40th US presidents respectively, Ronald Reagan (R) who played an instrumental role in ending the cold war, German reunification and Baltic independence, not least with his "tear down this wall" speech in Berlin, and Harry S. Truman (D) whose tenure fell conversely at the beginning of the cold war and who is often credited with circumventing full-scale nuclear conflict between the US and its allies, and the Soviet Union and its own satellite states.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tunne kelamvictims of communism memorialestonian independencevictims of communismtunne kelam mepsinging revolutiontruman-regan medal of freedom


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
12.11

Ask Justice Chancellor about migration compact, says Riigikogu committee

12.11

Pro Patria: Estonia should not join UN compact

12.11

Centre Party follows suit naming main candidates for 2019 election

12.11

UN compact non-binding, no government green light needed, says minister

12.11

SDE unveils top candidates list

12.11

Prosecutor General presenting Russia money laundering evidence to Riigikogu

11.11

Reform Party backs call for new foreign trade minister

11.11

President Kersti Kaljulaid attending event in Paris marking end of WWI

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12.11

Audit Office: In case of crisis, unemployment reserve would last 3 years

12.11

Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers hit ten-year low

10.11

Tallink acquires 142,500 own shares within week

09.11

Tallinn city stumps up more funds for Reidi Road work

09.11

Minister: New US import tariffs could impact Estonian economy

09.11

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

09.11

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

09.11

Exports and imports up as trade increases in September

Culture
2019 Elections
Estonia 200 chair Kristina Kallas.

Estonia 200: Political declaration must be added to migration compact

Political party Estonia 200 on Tuesday stated it was of the opinion that the Estonian government has to add its own political declaration to the UN's Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration that would clearly establish that the framework would not create for Estonia new legally binding international responsibilities in connection with migration.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:12

Estonia 200: Political declaration must be added to migration compact

15:40

Ratas discusses 2021-2027 EU budget with German finance minister

14:36

Study: Majority of Estonian residents support laxer alcohol policy

13:21

Estonia providing EOD training to future specialists from Ukraine

12:28

Immigration quota for 2019 unchanged at 1,315 people

11:50

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led

10:54

Tunne Kelam MEP honoured by US

10:11

MEP slams rabble rousing on UN compact, Reform leader more conciliatory

09:08

Prime Minister in Germany presenting digital Estonia

12.11

Ask Justice Chancellor about migration compact, says Riigikogu committee

12.11

October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

12.11

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 12-18 November

12.11

President facing questions of function in light of UN compact discord Updated

12.11

Audit Office: In case of crisis, unemployment reserve would last 3 years

12.11

Pro Patria: Estonia should not join UN compact

12.11

Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers hit ten-year low

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Centre Party follows suit naming main candidates for 2019 election

12.11

UN compact non-binding, no government green light needed, says minister

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: