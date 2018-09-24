news

New law to raise number of Estonian MEPs to seven ({{commentsTotal}})

News
European Parliament
European Parliament Source: Reuters/Scanpix
News

The Riigikogu' Constitutional Committee has started proceedings to amend current law capping the number Estonian MEPs at six, to add a seventh. The move comes as the UK's impending EU withdrawal means its European Parliament seats will be redistributed.

Assuming it becomes law, the embryonic bill will amend the European Parliament Election Act in time for the European elections in late-May 2019, when Estonia should be due seven seats, and is a domestic legal requirement ahead of this.

However, the same law change will reduce the number of permitted candidates, from 12 per party list, to nine. The European Parliamentary elections require a proportional representation (PR) method, but it is up to each member state as to the details. Estonia uses the party list system, ie. each party runs a list and gets seats from this list allocated according to the number of votes the party receives. With only six, or probably from next year seven, seats available, not all the candidates on a party list could win a seat even if that party received 100% of the votes.

MEPs in turn generally join one of the European political groupings such as the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) or the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament (S&D).

Of the six Estonian MEPs at present, two are from the Reform Party (Urmas Paet and Igor Gražin, both ALDE). The remaining four are Yana Toom (Centre/ALDE), Indrek Tarand (independent/Greens/European Free Alliance), Ivari Padar (SDE/S&D) and Tunne Kelam (Pro Patria/European People's Party (Christian Democrats)). Of these, Indrek Tarand has announced he will run for the SDE in the Estonian general election in March 2019, and Igor Gražin recently replaced Kaja Kallas, who returned to Estonia in summer having been elected Reform Party leader.

Rationalising of European matters for voters

This scaling-back of party lists even with the addition of one seat should simplify things for the voter, according to Chair of the Constitutional Committee Marko Pomerants (Pro Patria).

''On the basis of the elections that have been held up to now, it can be estimated that one list will get between one and three mandates (ie. seats),'' said Mr. Pomerants in a Riigikogu press release on Monday.

The law also integrates the election of the new, seventh member rather than being elected on a separate basis.

All hinges on Brexit

''The [seventh] seat will simply go to the candidate that wins the next best election results," said Deputy Chair of the Committee Jüri Adams (Free).

Additional representation for Estonia in Europe as noted is dependent upon the UK fully leaving the EU, scheduled for 29 March, only two months before the European elections. If this has not taken place by then, Estonia will remain with the six EU seats as before.

The UK has 73 European seats which are to be redistributed amongst the EU 27. At press time, no deal had been struck between UK Prime Minister Theresa May, and the EU. Issues at stake include the UK's border (via Northern Ireland) with the Republic of Ireland, which is an EU member state. The border pre-dates both countries' accession to the forerunner of the EU, the EEC, in 1973.

In addition to Brussels, Belgium, the European Parliament also has sessions in Luxembourg and Strasbourg, France.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Riigikogu.ee

brexitriigikoguestonian meps2019 european electionsestonia in the eu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
11:27

September party ratings: Reform loses ground to Centre

09:20

Live broadcast of papal visit to involve some 100 ERR employees

08:49

Papal visit to disrupt traffic in Tallinn on Tuesday

23.09

Tallinn to improve accessibility of public transport

23.09

Gallery: Ratas visits island of Hiiumaa

23.09

Reinsalu: Those who stood against advantaged opponent know price of bravery

22.09

Estonia does not support strengthening Frontex at expense of border guards

22.09

Public transport subsidy to increase to €101 million next year

FEATURE
BUSINESS
21.09

Denmark reopens Danske money laundering probe, UK launches related probe

20.09

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia

20.09

Skeleton signs deal worth million with London bus manufacturer

20.09

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

19.09

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

19.09

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion

19.09

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:11

Danish justice minister expresses regrets over Danske

17:24

Gallery: Ratas meets with Estonian community in New York

17:06

Defence committee member clarifies Anvelt Hungary remarks

16:41

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 24-30 September

15:37

New law to raise number of Estonian MEPs to seven

14:25

Sleet may follow just week after summery temperatures

13:49

Centre exchanges Russian support for Estonian

12:31

Estonia 200 to establish shadow cabinet

11:27

September party ratings: Reform loses ground to Centre

10:24

EU calls for probe into Danske money laundering scandal

09:20

Live broadcast of papal visit to involve some 100 ERR employees

08:49

Papal visit to disrupt traffic in Tallinn on Tuesday

23.09

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

23.09

Tallinn to improve accessibility of public transport

23.09

Gallery: Ratas visits island of Hiiumaa

23.09

Reinsalu: Those who stood against advantaged opponent know price of bravery

22.09

Estonia does not support strengthening Frontex at expense of border guards

22.09

Public transport subsidy to increase to €101 million next year

22.09

Browder: British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks

21.09

Deputy minister: No Brexit deals were to be made in Salzburg

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: