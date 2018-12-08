news

Survey: Reform, Centre to get half of European Parliament election votes ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The flags of Estonia and the EU.
The flags of Estonia and the EU. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

Would EU elections be held tomorrow, the Reform and Centre parties would together get about half of Estonia's votes, BNS wrote on Friday. Some 10% of voters prefer an individual candidate, and newcomer Estonia 200 would likely be able to beat the Social Democratic Party's result, the survey showed.

In the survey carried out by pollster Kantar Emor, 25% of voters expressed a preference for the Reform Party, while 22% would go for Centre. Among those who said they are definitely planning to vote, the share of Reform was slightly higher, at 28%.

Altogether 17% of all respondents and 15% of those definitely planning to vote would do so in favour of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

11% of all voters and 10% of those definitely intending to vote would support an independent candidate.

A total of 9% of all respondents and 7% of those definitely intending to vote would do so for a candidate of Estonia 200.

The Social Democratic party would have the support of 6% of respondents and 8% of those saying they will definitely vote.

For Pro Patria, support stood at 5% and willingness to vote for them at 6%, the Estonian Greens would get 3 and 4% in the same categories.

2% of all respondents and 1% of all those definitely intending to vote say that they would opt for another candidate.

Pollster Kantar Amor interviewed more 1,000 voting-age Estonian residents, with most of the interviews done before the Riigikogu's vote on the UN Global Compact on Migration on 26 November and the related scuffle involving EKRE members, which has since cost the party a lot of sympathy and even more tolerance.

Based on an online survey commissioned by the Baltic News Service and daily Postimees and also conducted by pollster Kantar Emor with 1,055 voting-age residents between November 8 and 13, of all respondents combined, the Reform Party had the support of 29%, the Center Party 24.7%, EKRE 17%, SDE 10.7%, Estonia 200 8.5% and Pro Patria 4.6%.

Next year's European Parliament elections are taking place on 26 May in Estonia, which is 84 days after the Estonian general election on 3 March. Estonia's citizens and resident EU citizens will elect seven MEPs on the basis of an open list method.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

2019 european elections


