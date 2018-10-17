53% of Estonians uninterested in European Parliament elections

Even though Estonians are better informed than the average European regarding the date of the next European Parliament elections, less than half of them are interested in them, which is lower than the EU average.

Based on the results of a Eurobarometer survey published on Wednesday, 47% of Estonian citizens were aware of when the European Parliament elections will take place, however only 45% said they were interested in it. 53%, meanwhile, indicated they were uninterested in the elections.

On average, 41% of EU respondents knew when the elections are scheduled to take place, and 51% were interested in them, while 47% were uninterested.

Compared the EU average, Estonians were approximately twice as numerous saying they did not have an opinion on the image and the role of the EU or on how democracy works in the European Union.

For the upcoming election campaign, 53% of Estonians want to hear about immigration, while economic growth was mentioned by 47%, security and defence policy by 40%, and 38% of respondents would like to hear the fight against terrorism addressed in the debate.

The next European Parliament elections will be held in Estonia on 26 May 2019. Estonia, which currently has six seats in the European legislative body, stands to get a seventh seat after the UK has exited the EU, which is expected to happen in March 2019.

Kantar Emor conducted in-person interviews in Estonia with 1,017 EU citizens aged 15 and over from 11-24 September. Similar surveys were conducted in all EU member states.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!