Mart Helme: Remains must be brought to the surface from MS Estonia

Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) said on Tre raadio program "Räägime asjast" that the remains of people who lost their lives when passenger ferry MS Estonia sank should be brought to the surface. Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) emphasized that Sweden has no levers with which to prosecute Estonians diving to the wreck.

Postimees reported on Sunday that Minister of the Interior Mart Helme said that if Estonia really wants to put speculations and conspiracy theories to bed regarding the MS Estonia disaster, it is necessary to dive down there and study the ship in detail. "If we bring up people's remains, identify them and hand them over to loved ones to be properly buried – it is not violation of the sanctity of a grave, it would be an entirely humanist mission," Helme said.

Father and son Helme criticized expert opinions according to which holes in the side of the ferry shown in a recent Discovery Channel documentary were caused by MS Estonia hitting rocks on its way to the bottom, while Martin Helme said that there is no doubt in his mind that MS Estonia collided with another vessel.

