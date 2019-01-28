Commemoration ceremony to be held in Tallinn on Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Ministry of Education and Research together with the Jewish Community of Estonia will hold a national commemoration ceremony at the Rahumäe Jewish Cemetery in Tallinn on Monday to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Speakers at the ceremony, to start at 14.00 EET, will include Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre), chairwoman of the Jewish Community of Estonia Alla Jakobson, German ambassador Christoph Eichhorn, and Israeli ambassador Dov Segev-Steinberg, spokespeople for the Ministry of Education and Research said. Rabbi Shmuel Kot will give a final blessing.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day has been observed in Estonia since 2003. The national commemoration ceremony has previously been held at the site of a former Nazi concentration camp at Klooga west of Tallinn, where a memorial complex was opened as an open-air exhibition of the Estonian History Museum in 2013.