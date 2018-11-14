news

Riigikogu president on official visit to Israel

President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE).
President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE). Source: Sander Koit/ERR
President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) is on a visit to Israel this week at the invitation of Speaker of the Knesset Yuli-Yoel Edelstein. During his visit, he will visit the Knesset in Jerusalem as well as learn about the success stories of Israeli startups in Tel Aviv.

"Relations between Estonia and Israel are becoming ever closer in the fields of culture and economy as well as technology, and we are really happy about it," Nestor said according to a Riigikogu press release.

This year, the State of Israel is celebrating its 70th and the Republic of Estonia its 100th anniversary.

"Innovativeness is one thing we have in common with our 30-years-younger friend, as well as the knowledge that a free, democratic country is not to be taken for granted," Nestor emphasised. "It is a value that has to be kept and defended daily."

On Wednesday, Nestor will visit the Knesset, or Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem and meet with Speaker of the Knesset Yuli-Yoel Edelstein as well as members of the opposition. At the Knesset, the Estonian delegation will also hold meetings with the Subcommittee for Cyber Defence and members of the parliamentary friendship group with Estonia.

Nestor will also participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and sign the guestbook. At the Garden of the Righteous Among the Nations, they will stop at the tree planted in honour of Estonian theologian, poet and philosopher Uku Masing and his wife Eha. During the German occupation of Estonia, Masing and his wife sheltered a Jewish student, folklorist Isidor Levin, at their home, saving his life.

Next stop: Tel Aviv

On Thursday, the Estonian delegation will be in Tel Aviv, where they will receive an overvie of the success stories of Israeli innovation and startups. They will also visit the Estonian Embassy and meet with Estonian citizens and the community connected to Estonia in Israel.

Nestor is accompanied on his visit by Chairwoman of the Estonia-Israel Parliamentary Group Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform).

Editor: Aili Vahtla

