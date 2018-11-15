Nestor, Knesset speaker meet in Jerusalem, talk increased cooperation

At their meeting in Jerusalem on Wednesday, President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) and Speaker of the Knesset Yuli-Yoel Edelstein emphasised that relations between Estonia and Israel's respective parliaments have been positive and warm and expressed the hope that relations would grow even closer.

Edelstein also congratulated the Republic of Estonia on its 100th anniversary, noting that the State of Israel would be celebrating its own 70th anniversary this year, according to a Riigikogu press release.

"In the cyber sector, we and Israel think alike, our cyber security institutions communicate closely, and both countries have only to gain from cooperation," Nestor said.

Edelstein believed that there is great development potential in the relations between the two countries, especially in the e-government and cyber areas.

At their meeting at the Knesset, the two speakers also discussed the situation in the Middle East. Nestor said that Estonia was closely following events in Syria, and his colleague noted that nobody could predict the course of the conflict, and military activities in the region could continue for years.

Israel has supported the war refugees of Syria financially and is also providing medical care on the northern border of the country, Edelstein said, adding that the resolution of the Gaza conflict was still open as well.

On Thursday, the Estonian delegation will be in Tel Aviv, where they will receive an overview of the success stories of Israeli innovation and startups. They will also visit the Estonian Embassy and meet with Estonian citizens and the community connected to Estonia in Israel.

Nestor is accompanied on his visit by Chairwoman of the Estonia-Israel Parliamentary Group Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform).

Nestor's visit marks the first official visit by a President of the Riigikogu to Israel. Last January, Edelstein visited Estonia and the Riigikogu.

