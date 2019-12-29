ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonia provides nearly €100,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine in December

BNS
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu.
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia provided a little under €100,000 in aid to Ukraine in December.

The sum, €95,000 to be precise, came from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and included €15,000 to the non-profit Donbas SOS, a hotline which receives around 2,000 calls per month, BNS reports.

Donbas SOS provides legal assistance, and help with social support, pensions, medical care, humanitarian aid and other issues, to people across the country. Estonia is also providing expert training for the hotline, according to BNS.

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said the support was a matter of principle.

"We support this nation, which wants to live free and has for that reason fallen victim to aggression," Reinsalu said, according to BNS, adding that he commends all Estonian volunteers who have contributed their time and skills to help the people of Ukraine this year.

"By supporting the people and freedom of Ukraine, we support the freedom of all nations, including that of our own people," Reinsalu added.

€50,000 was also gifted to the Red Cross international committee, to help alleviate the humanitarian situation in the country, and €3,000 went to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

