ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Simson: Shale oil pre-refinery plan is not a taboo subject ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kadri Simson in Brussels.
Kadri Simson in Brussels. Source: ERR
News

Estonia's European Commission representative Kadri Simson (Centre) said plans for a potential oil shale pre-refinery plant are not a taboo subject and need to be discussed.

Simson is the Commissioner for Energy and has spent the first two weeks in her new position attending the European Union Energy Council in Brussels, and international climate and energy meetings in Paris and Madrid.

As energy commissioner, Simson has a key role in introducing commission president Ursula von der Leyen's EU Green Deal which seeks to drastically reduce carbon emissions.

As Estonia has one of the biggest carbon footprints in the EU due to its oil shale industry this could be a tricky balancing act for Simson. In 2017, an OECD report found that between 2000 and 2014 Estonia produced the most carbon of all it's member countries and recommended it reduce its reliance on oil shale.

Estonia's big issue is that it needs to reduce oil shale energy to meet environmental requirements set by the European Union which are becoming stricter. However, despite these new rules, Simson does not consider the potential shale oil refining plan to be a taboo subject.

Speaking to Aktuaalne kaamera she said: "The fact that we are taking more value out of oil shale should certainly not be a taboo subject. Of course, every investment has to be weighed against what the potential market situation is. For pure shale oil, we know that it is used in the maritime industry, but it must be kept in mind that the European Union will impose tougher restrictions on its maritime sector than it does today."

This week, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) visited Simson in Brussels. "These opportunities should be analyzed by spring 2020. No decision has been made yet by the Estonian government to start building an oil shale pre-refinery," Ratas said.

Ratas sees wind energy as the main opportunity to reduce Estonia's carbon footprint.

The new President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has made tackling climate issues a priority and wants the EU Green Deal, for the transition to a carbon-neutral society, to be presented within the first hundred days of her term.

Von der Leyen has said she wants the EU to reduce carbon emissions by at least 50% by 2030, which is an increase on the current goal of 40% by 2030. The European Union intends to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 at the latest.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

kadri simson
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
16:10

State wants municipalities to invest in social protection

15:24

Agreement reached to raise minimum wage of bus, tram, trolleybus drivers

14:40

Carbon monoxide detectors needed in 200,000 homes

13:35

M.V.Wool starts making employees redundant

12:37

Tartu wins second place at best living environment awards

10:26

EU-wide ban on bringing in fresh produce from third countries starts

09:05

Simson: Shale oil pre-refinery plan is not a taboo subject

14.12

Decline in Estonia's industrial production in October among steepest in EU

14.12

Zaha Hadid Architects win design competition for Ülemiste terminal

14.12

Party ratings: Reform Party's lead has returned

14.12

Auditor General: Pharmacy reform required more effort

14.12

Ratas: We are waiting for clarity from the United Kingdom

14.12

TalTech says university fully cooperating with European Commission on audit

14.12

Indrek Neivelt: Empty threats in 2019

14.12

What the papers say: How to earn on maternity leave, and other projects

14.12

Construction companies support worker register plan but disagree over cost

14.12

Swedbank CEO: Deep clean underway in group management

13.12

Agency: New reform bill would impact drug availability outside major cities

13.12

Ratas: States understand importance of EU climate neutrality objective

13.12

In case you missed it: Saturday, December 7-Friday, December 13

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: