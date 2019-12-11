ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Oil shale ash status change reduces hazardous waste by nine million tons ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Shale Oil ash pellets.
Shale Oil ash pellets. Source: ERR
News

Approximately nine million tons less of hazardous waste will be produced in Estonia next year after the minister of the environment approved a decree redefining the category of oil shale ash.

From the new year, there will be approximately nine million tons less hazardous waste in Estonia than this year, and more opportunities will be opened for the recycling of oil shale ash, the Ministry of the Environment said.

The Ministry of the Environment commissioned a joint study from Tallinn University of Technology and the University of Tartu to determine whether oil shale ash continues to be a hazardous waste. The results of the study showed that oil shale ash could be exempted from being labeled as hazardous waste.

Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk approved the change.  

"Oil shale ash is no more hazardous than coal ash and therefore it should not be hazardous waste, nor is coal ash," said Undersecretary of the Ministry of the Environment Kaupo Heinma. 

He said this change in status means oil shale ash can now be exported. In the past, exports were almost non-existent due to bureaucracy and the category of hazardous waste.

Heinma added that more and more entrepreneurs are thinking about using oil shale ash. The ash can be used in road construction or in the production of building materials, fertilizers and cement. It can also be used in the plastics industry.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

shale oil
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
09:43

Russian-speakers, Ukrainians, Finns needed to fill civil service vacancies

09:21

Oil shale ash status change reduces hazardous waste by nine million tons

08:54

Minister of Defence discusses security and e-governance on UAE visit

08:30

Party ratings: EKRE's support remains at year low

07:46

Family of five died in Tartu house fire

10.12

Finance Committee sends 2020 state budget bill to final reading

10.12

Prosecutors seeking long sentence, expulsion for alleged mob group leader

10.12

Tallinn opens architectural competition for beachfront building at Stroomi

10.12

AirBaltic announces four new direct routes from Tallinn

10.12

SDE MP: Statesmanlike leadership would increase weight of Estonia's voice

10.12

Reform MP asks Mart Helme about alleged illegal surveillance of Järvik

10.12

Kersti Kaljulaid named 2019 Friend of the Press for defending free speech

10.12

What the papers say: What do we do with the children and the politicians?

10.12

Tallinn buys 100 gas buses for €27 million

10.12

Ratas expresses condolences for victims of Czech hospital shooting

10.12

Tallinn Fringe Festival hosts myriad international artists

10.12

Enterprise Estonia chairman: State should support rural entrepreneurs

10.12

SEB fined after making better loan rates dependent on holding pension fund

10.12

UN expert: Estonia should focus on cyber issues in UN Security Council

10.12

Bill abolishing pharmacy reform submitted to Riigikogu Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: