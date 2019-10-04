ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Simson: New oil shale plants will not be a problem for Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Kadri Simson in the European Parliament.
Kadri Simson in the European Parliament. Source: Aris Oikonomou/AFP/Scanpix
News

Candidate for European energy commissioner Kadri Simson told ERR that constructing a new shale oil mill and pre-refinery in Estonia will not be problematic from the European Commission's point of view.

Host of Vikerraadio program Uudis+ Arp Müller asked Kadri Simson whether the European Commission could look unfavorably on a member state investing in new production capacity to emit one million CO2 equivalents annually.

Simson said that Estonia is among the most successful member states when it comes to climate goals and has met its 2020 targets well in advance.

"Our ambitions in terms of reducing CO2 emissions and relative importance of renewable energy are far greater than the European average. We have nothing to fear in that sense," Simson said and added that Estonia is known for keeping its promises.

"And talking about oil shale, it is not coal that is only good for turning into electricity in solid form. Oil shale power generation has a greater ecological footprint than turning it into shale oil. That way, we can use our strategic resource more sparingly during the transitional period."

Simson added that Europe agreeing on climate neutrality by 2050 does not mean countries need to be there by 2020.

"The important thing is to have a plan for moving in the right direction. We have member states saying they'll stop producing electricity from coal by 2038; in other words that they have a plan."

Simson said that the European Commission gives member states targets for curbing carbon emissions and using renewable energy.

"Everything else remains at the sovereign discretion of the member state," Simson said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

kadri simsoneuropean commissionershale oil pre-refineryenergy policy


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
11:46

Tänak running in third place at Rally Wales

11:21

Estonian-Bahamian couple both win Silver in Doha World Championships

10:43

Uibo clinches World Championships Decathlon Silver in Doha

08:48

Põlluaas wants closer cooperation with Central Europe

08:17

Gallery: Snow falls in Saaremaa

what the papers say
Business
01.10

Nordica partner Adria Airways files for bankruptcy

30.09

Public vote to make Tartu a better place starts on Thursday

30.09

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

29.09

Accomodated visitors to Saaremaa increase in July by 9,000 in 10 years

28.09

Budget earmarks €48 million for border construction until 2022

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:27

Age ceiling proposed for Saaremaa aircraft procurement

18:03

Culture is happening: Oct. 4-10

17:46

IKEA to build store in Rae Municipality, close to Tallinn

17:22

Record number of consricpts joining defence forces voluntarily

17:04

Court confiscates Belarusian smugglers' cars and hands them entry bans

16:28

Drivers warned of possible ice on roads on Friday

16:06

Estonian court jails former ISS employee for spying for Russia Updated

15:59

Simson: New oil shale plants will not be a problem for Estonia

15:20

High level Swedbank visit to Estonia meets with protests

14:55

Estonian minister emphasizes importance of developing personal medicine

14:16

Fight against money laundering to intensify

13:45

Persson: Swedbank to stay in Estonia and continue growing

13:11

Ratas does not support tuition fees for Estonian language education

12:40

Indrek Neivelt: It would be good to avoid dogmas in tax debate

12:02

Linnahall opera theater funding could come from cultural endowment

11:46

Tänak running in third place at Rally Wales

11:21

Estonian-Bahamian couple both win Silver in Doha World Championships

10:43

Uibo clinches World Championships Decathlon Silver in Doha

08:48

Põlluaas wants closer cooperation with Central Europe

08:17

Gallery: Snow falls in Saaremaa

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: