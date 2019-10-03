ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
European Parliament green lights Simson as energy commissioner

Kadri Simson in the European Parliament.
Kadri Simson in the European Parliament. Source: Aris Oikonomou/AFP/Scanpix
Kadri Simson has been given the go-ahead to become a commissioner by the European Parliament's Committee on Industry and Energy (ITRE) after a three-hour question and answer session on Thursday.

The ITRE said it would not ask Simson any more questions after her session had ended. The Centre Party member will now be the commission's representative for energy issues.

Simson admitted to ERR that the tense situation at the session had affected her performance.

"It feels like I've been told for weeks what you need to be ready for. But when you're there, you realize you're not ready for it, even though you've worked hard and prepared," Simson said.

"I can't even tell if my diligence would have allowed me to come across the way I think I should have come across. I should have come with clearer statements," she admitted.

MEPs from Estonia, who commented on Simson's speech, said that a Center Party politician was a bit dry and at times insecure. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

european commissionkadri simson


