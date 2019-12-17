Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said on Monday evening that he had spoken to his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin (SDP), expressing a desire to move on from a scandal which broke Sunday following comments made by interior minister Mart Helme about Marin and her government and country.

"I talked to the prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin both yesterday and today. I just noted in a phone call to her that there is a shared respect and agreement between Estonia and Finland and we are very close friends. I also passed on to her the apology from interior minister Mart Helme about his words on Sunday. Members of our government must not be allowed to make this kind of mistake. We now need to put them behind us and move forward with content issues both within the Estonian and Finnish governments, withing our countries and within the European Union.

Speaking on talk show Räägime ajast on private station TRE Raadio Sunday morning, Mart Helme had referred to Marin as a salesgirl, opining that her five-party coalition was ready to sell out Finland to the EU, a move which would avenge the defeat of the reds in the 1918 Finnish Civil War.