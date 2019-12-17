ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Mart Kadastik: Feelings are real ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Mart Kadastik
Mart Kadastik
Mart Kadastik Source: ERR
News

Whatever different experts think about the sensibility of the second pillar of pension, for example, that is not what is splitting society. It hardly excites anyone. What is pitting people against each other concerns values that cannot be measured, Mart Kadastik writes.

Intimidation can be used to play people off against each other, Indrek Neivelt said on Vikerraadio's daily comment. A valid point. What is questionable is Neivelt's conclusion: "It is the latter practice [of amplifying odds] that makes us feel society is split. Actual conflicts in society might not be any bigger than they have always been."

All of Neivelt's examples of intimidation revolve around money: feared economic crisis, fiscal deficit, salary rally, pension reform. Indeed, whatever various experts think about the sensibility of the second pillar of pension, that is not what is splitting society. It hardly excites.

Be magnanimous

Society is coming undone elsewhere. That which is pitting people against one another more sharply than previously concerns values that cannot be measured. Poles pulling people apart into echo chambers and trenches are formed at the ends of such axes as morality-immorality, empathy-intolerance, openness-closeness, education-illiteracy, politeness-boorishness.

Emotions form a part of reality – probably the most important part in our media age. Emotions rather than objective considerations have also led to tragic clashes in the past, history tells us.

Indrek Neivelt is partly correct when he claims amplification of emotions and through them controversy is favored by the altered business model of media companies. "Partly" correct because we cannot talk about an altered business model in the case of social media but it functioning based on a simple algorithm from the first: the more negativity, the more attention (the negative travels faster and stays with people longer) – the more attention, the greater the revenue.

Boris Johnson said, after winning the U.K. parliamentary elections with a wide margin, that now is the time for national reconciliation and cooperation. While such calls are undoubtedly a component of crafty government rhetoric, even an insincere expression of good will is better than a sincere expression of malevolence.

"Good" authority has at least one quality that has endured throughout the centuries: not to exercise or demonstrate that authority every time it could. Being magnanimous in other words.

Key to cooperation

The key to cooperation is never in the back pocket of the defeated. The loser's bitterness is inevitable and understandable, while arrogance on the part of the victor is not. Had it not been beautiful had the Helme dynasty expressed itself with more dignity regarding the opposition just once since coming to power?

A naive desire. A few halfwits still linger there, Mart Helme said of the Reform Party that had and still does the support of 40 percent of the population…

Had it not been nice had PM Jüri Ratas apologized to Kaja Kallas when he said he would marry the men from the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) instead of Reform on Women's Day? A literal apology would perhaps have been peculiar and disingenuous, but I'm sure a gentleman would have found a way to mitigate tension.

His icy demeanor could have had a reason: Ratas was not feeling victorious (in truth, he was the biggest loser of the elections), why then should we expect him to demonstrate the magnanimity of a winner. Is the unbelievably robust steamroller the coalition uses to deliberate bills and pass legislation also a sign of weakness?

I wrote in the Eesti Naine magazine in January of 2019: "For as long as brute force, pettiness and anger continue to tower over mercy, magnanimity and compassion, there can be no peace. Only women, if they remain women when electing and exercising power, if they dare smile and defiantly wear a dress to cabinet meetings, can restore balance."

That's what happened… In Finland. In Estonia, patriarchal peristalsis will persist also in 2020.

P.S. I was about to finish writing this when I read that Mart Helme has declared a muddy winter war against Finland's new female prime minister. After that… I feel ashamed to be an older Estonian man.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ekremart helmemart kadastikindrek neivelttensions in society
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
16:03

Mölder on Medicines Act rejection: Not a wise decision by MPs

15:56

Belittling cashier also hits EKRE voters

15:35

Teachers at Kiviõli High School hold warning strike

15:12

Bank of Estonia sets 2019 economic growth forecast at 3.4 percent

14:58

'Truth and Justice' shortlisted for best international feature Oscar

14:37

Government pharmacy reform bill defeated at Riigikogu Updated

14:31

Storm warning issued for Wednesday

14:09

Pharmacists say 200-250 drugstores optimal number for Estonia

13:47

Analyst: New mode in Estonian politics

13:32

Reinsalu: Isamaa abstentions expressed dissatisfaction with Helme's words

13:10

Interior minister: Media created controversy that led to no-confidence vote

12:43

Pharmacy chains: Can't have fewer pharmacies, don't need more

12:35

Law change curtailing reporting of ongoing court cases sees widespread use

12:16

US defense budget to allocate $50 million to Baltic air defense

11:57

Hunt's Colts lose to Saints, putting playoffs out of reach

11:34

Reform's no-confidence vote against Mart Helme fails

11:06

Cat abandoned at Tallinn Bus Station finds new home

10:29

Reform submits 739 amendment proposals to pension reform bill

10:00

State keeps age restriction for Tallinn-Kuressaare air tender

09:47

Martin Helme skips corruption committee meeting discussing Aidu Wind Farm

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: