Boris Johnson visiting Estonia on Saturday

News
ERR News, ERR
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Source: Yui Mok/Reuters/Scanpix
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to visit Estonia on Saturday, according to online news portal Delfi.

Johnson, who last week won a landslide general election victory, was reportedly invited by his Estonian counterpart Jüri Ratas (Centre) the night after the election.

According to Delfi (link in Estonian), while the preliminary invitation had already been made, the visit was finalized by an exchange of text messages between the two men.

"I had already made an initial request to Boris Johnson to come to Estonia. It took shape tonight; I exchanged an SMS [text message] with him and said he was always welcome to visit his soldiers," Ratas said last week.

Johnson's itinerary will include visiting the Ämari Air Base west of Tallinn, as well as meeting Ratas.

Personnel from Britain's RAF have been based at Ämari on NATO Baltic air policing duties on more than one occasion, most recently earlier this year, and the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup is based at Tapa, east of Tallinn.

Johnson and Ratas met last in early August shortly after Johnson became prime minister after winning a leadership contest triggered by Theresa May's resignation; the Estonian prime minister was in fact the first EU head of government to officially visit Johnson as prime minister, and the pair have met several other times.

Boris Johnson has been to Estonia before, including in an official capacity as defense minister in 2017. Media reports have said it is possible the U.K. prime minister has a connection with Estonia via an illegitimate line of a former European royal dynasty.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

brexitnatoeujüri ratasboris johnsonestonia-uk relations
