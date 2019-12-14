ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ratas: We are waiting for clarity from the United Kingdom ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. Source: Stenbocki Maja
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said the European Union now expects the United Kingdom to have more clarity in the process of leaving the EU after holding a parliamentary election last week.

Rats attended a European Council meeting which discussed the UK leaving the EU on Friday. He said the British people had spoken in the election and given the Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson a strong mandate.

"The United Kingdom is and will remain an important partner, ally and above all a close friend for Estonia, both now and after leaving the European Union," the Prime Minister said.

"We expect the UK to take further steps that will increase clarity and predictability in the process of leaving the EU. This is important to ensure a regular exit and gives us the opportunity to enter into future relations talks," he added.

Ratas said it was important to maintain the unity of the European Union and to continue with the necessary preparations. "It is important for Estonia to maintain the closest possible relationship with the United Kingdom, especially in foreign, defense, security and free trade," he said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
14:16

Auditor General: Pharmacy reform required more effort

13:22

Ratas: We are waiting for clarity from the United Kingdom

12:05

TalTech says university fully cooperating with European Commission on audit

11:10

Indrek Neivelt: Empty threats in 2019

10:18

What the papers say: How to earn on maternity leave, and other projects

09:26

Construction companies support worker register plan but disagree over cost

08:43

Swedbank CEO: Deep clean underway in group management

13.12

Agency: New reform bill would impact drug availability outside major cities

13.12

Ratas: States understand importance of EU climate neutrality objective

13.12

In case you missed it: Saturday, December 7-Friday, December 13

13.12

Riigikogu accepts opposition pension reform bill for handling

13.12

Pärnu will not hold New Year's fireworks display

13.12

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia, December 13-19

13.12

Estonian Railways to add departures on Russia route for holiday season

13.12

Latvian flu epidemic will not reach Estonia before January

13.12

European Commission to audit TalTech's Innovation, Governance Department

13.12

Ülemiste entrepreneurs: Rail Baltic Estonia pushes out the winning entry

13.12

Purchase of Patarei for €4.6 million confirmed

13.12

Tallinn: Ülemiste Terminal should be built to Zaha Hadid Architects design

13.12

'Disco Elysium' scoops up four wins at Game Awards in LA

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: