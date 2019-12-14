Ratas: We are waiting for clarity from the United Kingdom

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said the European Union now expects the United Kingdom to have more clarity in the process of leaving the EU after holding a parliamentary election last week.

Rats attended a European Council meeting which discussed the UK leaving the EU on Friday. He said the British people had spoken in the election and given the Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson a strong mandate.

"The United Kingdom is and will remain an important partner, ally and above all a close friend for Estonia, both now and after leaving the European Union," the Prime Minister said.

"We expect the UK to take further steps that will increase clarity and predictability in the process of leaving the EU. This is important to ensure a regular exit and gives us the opportunity to enter into future relations talks," he added.

Ratas said it was important to maintain the unity of the European Union and to continue with the necessary preparations. "It is important for Estonia to maintain the closest possible relationship with the United Kingdom, especially in foreign, defense, security and free trade," he said.

--

