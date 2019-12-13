Prime minister congratulates Boris Johnson on election victory

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Boris Johnson and Jüri Ratas meet as Angela Merkel looks on.
Boris Johnson and Jüri Ratas meet as Angela Merkel looks on. Source: Office of the Prime Minister of Estonia
Prime minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) congratulated his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson following Thursday's general election landslide victory.

"Congratulations on a strong mandate at the U.K. election," Ratas wrote on his social media account."The U.K. is and will remain a key partner, an ally and most of all, a close friend to Estonia … looking forward to continuing working with you," he added.

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) also greeted the returning Johnson.

"Congratulations to prime minister Boris Johnson on his election victory. We look forward to deepening our special friendship and defence cooperation with the new government," Reinsalu wrote on his social media account.

Jüri Ratas has met Boris Johnson several times, and was in fact the first EU government leader to official visit Johnson at Number 10 Downing Street after the latter became prime minister in August, following a leadership contest after Theresa May resigned in July.

The NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup based at Tapa, east of Tallinn, is U.K.-led.

Johnson's Conservative party won 364 seats at the election, seen as a mandate for Brexit, a gain of 66 seats and a majority of over 80, with Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party winning 203 seats, a loss of eight. The Scottish National Party had a strong showing, winning 48 seats, a gain of 13, out of 59 seats in Scotland. Plaid Cymru won four seats out of 36 in Wales, and in Northern Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) held on to their 10 seats and Sinn Fein retain seven. The pro-Brexit Liberal Democrats won 11 seats nationwide (no change), and the Greens hold on to their single seat. Neither the Brexit Party nor UKIP won any seats.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

