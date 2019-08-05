Ratas to meet with Boris Johnson Tuesday

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) will be in London on Tuesday, where he will meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

At their meeting, the two heads of state will discuss bilateral Estonian-British relations, including cooperation in the defense and security policy field, as well as cyber-cooperation and topical EU-related matters, according to the prime minister's weekly schedule as posted by the Government Communication Unit.

Johnson was sworn in as the new prime minister of the U.K. on July 24.

