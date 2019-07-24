ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Mart Helme congratulates UK's Boris Johnson on becoming next prime minister

BNS
Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson. Source: AFP/Scanpix
Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leader and Minister of the Interior Mart Helme congratulated Boris Johnson on being elected chairman of the Conservative Party and emerging as the next prime minister of the U.K.

"Estonia has always been able to count on Britain as one of its closest allies and friends," Helme wrote in a letter sent to Johnson. "I am sure good relations between our countries and nations will continue in the future as well. You can count on our party as a friend in Estonia."

The people of Estonia remember the difficulties that had to be overcome in order to leave a union they never wanted to be a member of, Helme continued.

"We were also prepared to endure hardships and setbacks," he said. "Choosing one's own path never comes without having to pay a price. I wish you strength and determination in the challenges facing you. I am always prepared to share the experience that Eastern Europe has to offer in restoring its sovereignty."

Maasikas: Is Estonia's foreign policy course unchanged?

In a social media post addressed at Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), Undersecretary for European Affairs Matti Maasikas asked whether, in light of a recent statement by Helme, Estonia's foreign policy course has remained unchanged.

"A member of the Government of the Republic is comparing the EU to the Soviet Union," Maasikas tweeted, tagging Ratas and Reinsalu. "Our diplomats are finding it increasingly difficult to say that policy has not changed."

Maasikas is to begin work as head of the European Union representation in Ukraine next month.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

