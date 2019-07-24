ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Fact-checking EKRE minister statements: Far-right EU, USSR comparison wrong ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
EKRE chairman Mart Helme and deputy chairman Martin Helme.
EKRE chairman Mart Helme and deputy chairman Martin Helme. Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) said on Wednesday that comparing the EU to the Soviet Union is fair, seeing as both unions were set up so that no member state could leave. This claim has been a recent line of argument used mainly by EKRE politicians to add to supposed victories in different countries' efforts to secede from the EU to varying degrees. This statement is in fact wrong.

Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon was written specifically to appease British conservative hardliners, as its author, former Italian prime minister Giulio Amato, has said on several occasions. At the time Amato penned the draft of Article 50, he would never have assumed that a member state would actually end up using it.

The provisions of the treaty for an individual member state to leave the union are very specific and create an extremely difficult situation in any case. From this point of view, it is fair to say that nobody intended to have members leave. Then again, the EU's members all joined it voluntarily and in proper referendums as well.

Quite contrary to the way most socialist Soviet republics, or SSRs, "joined" the Soviet Union. As we are dealing with the statement of an Estonian politician here, the example which applies is that of the Estonian SSR, which was occupied and annexed, with any supposedly democratic procedures involved having been so much window dressing.

The counterpart of the Treaty of Lisbon's Article 50 in the Constitution of the Soviet Union, also dealing with secession, was Article 72, which specified that every member state of the Soviet Union was, in essence, free to leave. To keep this from happening, the bosses at the top of the Soviet food chain installed Article 74, which stated that the laws of the Soviet Union always superseded those of the USSR's member states.

This meant that if a republic in the USSR voted to leave, it would express this in a law or declaration of legislative power — immediately canceled out as per Article 74.

The EU works the other way round. In the European Union, the constitutions and laws of the member states supersede those of the EU. If the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia should ever be pitted against the laws of the European Union, it is the former that applies, not the latter.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ekreeuropean unionmartin helmesoviet union


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
10:51

New Estonian translation of Mein Kampf published, bookshops refuse to sell

09:57

Estonia, Hungary to warn each other about migration initiatives

08:59

Foreign minister discusses attack on Mali base with French colleague

23.07

Photos: Rescuers battle industrial fire in Maardu

23.07

IT minister to establish cybersecurity working group

23.07

Six Estonian Defence Forces members injured in Mali terrorist attack Updated

23.07

Detention of Estonian fishing boat captain extended in Russia

23.07

FSA chair: Cryptocurrencies here to stay, regulation inevitable

Opinion
15:11

Martin Helme: Nothing scandalous about comparing EU to Soviet Union Updated

14:12

Mart Helme congratulates UK's Boris Johnson on becoming next prime minister Updated

13:35

Opinion: Lack of debate about new Mein Kampf translation worrying

10:51

New Estonian translation of Mein Kampf published, bookshops refuse to sell

09:57

Estonia, Hungary to warn each other about migration initiatives

Business
21.07

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

20.07

Tallinna Vesi to appeal circuit court ruling on damages claim

20.07

Estonia's first quarter government debt to GDP ratio still lowest in EU

19.07

State to support Southeastern Estonian entrepreneurship with €2 million

19.07

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:07

Fact-checking EKRE minister statements: Far-right EU, USSR comparison wrong

16:42

Part of Victims of Communism Memorial closed through Aug. 2 for repairs

15:11

Martin Helme: Nothing scandalous about comparing EU to Soviet Union Updated

14:12

Mart Helme congratulates UK's Boris Johnson on becoming next prime minister Updated

13:35

Opinion: Lack of debate about new Mein Kampf translation worrying

10:51

New Estonian translation of Mein Kampf published, bookshops refuse to sell

09:57

Estonia, Hungary to warn each other about migration initiatives

08:59

Foreign minister discusses attack on Mali base with French colleague

23.07

Bank of Estonia: Higher interest rates indicate reduced competition

23.07

Photos: Rescuers battle industrial fire in Maardu

23.07

IT minister to establish cybersecurity working group

23.07

Six Estonian Defence Forces members injured in Mali terrorist attack Updated

23.07

Detention of Estonian fishing boat captain extended in Russia

23.07

FSA chair: Cryptocurrencies here to stay, regulation inevitable

23.07

TS Laevad to convert ferry Tõll into hybrid vessel

23.07

Lea Danilson-Järg appointed head of new Interior Ministry department

22.07

Rail Baltic Estonia extends terminal architectural design contest deadline

22.07

Tallinn-Narva Highway section to be closed temporarily for bomb transport

22.07

MEP Paet: Ratas' tone in response to president inappropriate

22.07

Inaugural cyber diplomacy summer school begins in Tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: