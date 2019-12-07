Estonian foreign minister joins statement supporting Georgia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu joined in a statement of support for the territorial integrity of Georgia.

Attending an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meeting in Bratislava, Slovakia, the Group of Friends of Georgia expressed concern over the 11-year effective occupation of parts of the country by the Russian Federation, and underlined the need for a peaceful resolution of conflict based on full respect for the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and international law, BNS reports, quoting foreign ministry spokespersons.

Representatives from Bulgaria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Ukraine, the U.K. and the U.S. joined Estonia in making the statement, reaffirming their full support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and expressing their deep concern over the situation in Georgia and its occupied territories.

The statement also reiterated concerns about increased Russian military exercises in the affected Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions, plus a pledge to follow closely the case of the death of Georgian citizen Irakli Kvaratskhelia after being detained at a Russian military base

The group also condemned the killings of several other Georgian nationals.

Friends of Georgia also expressed support for the Geneva International Discussions and the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM). The group underlined any attempt to impede the work of the EUMM would be considered an attempt to destabilize peace on the ground, BNS reports.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

