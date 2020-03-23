ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia condemns elections held in Abkhazia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (left).
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (left). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu said Estonia would not recognize the "sham" elections held in Abkhazia, a break-away region of Georgia, which took place on Sunday.

Reinsalu said Estonia would also keep a constant focus on the continued aggression in Georgia. 

He said in a statement on Sunday: "The sham elections held in Abkhazia today violate international law. It should be seen as part of Russia's intensifying hybrid and influence activities against Georgia, which include a significant deterioration of the situation on the administrative line of control of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, cyberattacks against Georgia and intensified disinformation campaigns."

In the joint statement issued by members of the OSCE's Group of Friends of Georgia, Estonia as well as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Canada, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the United States of America, state they would not recognise the legitimacy of the so-called presidential elections on March 22 in Georgia's occupied Abkhazia region.

In the joint statement, the countries reiterate their full support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders.

"We remain deeply concerned over the continued occupation of the territory of Georgia," the statement said.

"We once again urge Russia to fulfil all of its obligations under the EU-mediated August 12, 2008 ceasefire agreement, including the withdrawal of its forces to their positions prior to the outbreak of hostilities and the provision of free access for humanitarian assistance to these regions. We also call on Russia to reverse its recognition of the so-called independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia."

The region of Abkhazia fought and won a war of secession with Georgia in 1992-93, and formally declared independence in 1999.

Moscow recognized Abkhazia as independent following the five-day Russia-Georgia war, which was fought partly on Abkhaz soil in 2008. Georgia has condemned the election as a sham and "yet another violation of our national sovereignty," and Western governments dismiss votes in Abkhazia as illegitimate Radio Free Europe wrote.

The "presidency" in the Black Sea region of Abkhazia is built on sand because the breakaway Georgian territory's independence is recognized by only a handful of governments outside the Kremlin, the website said.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:51

Estonian commissioner: Crisis may deprive large numbers of women of income

14:27

Number of registered unemployed grew 4 percent in a week

14:15

Estonia issues negative interest rate short-term bonds worth €200 million

14:10

Statistics: 2019 passenger and goods transport via ports up on year

13:56

Minister: Hospitals have enough protective equipment to last for a week

13:47

Tallinn Airport loses 90 percent of flights in wake of coronavirus

13:33

Estonia condemns elections held in Abkhazia

13:10

Tartu calling for initiatives to help citizens during emergency situation

12:58

No one going to compensate freelancers for this, says actor Tõnis Niinemets

12:41

Dentists: Scheduled treatment has to be stopped immediately

12:01

Traders' association urges morning shopping reserved for at-risk groups

11:44

Updated weather station to allow for more precise forecasts

11:28

Ratings: Reform still most popular but gap with other parties narrowing

11:07

Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 352

10:47

State terminates Tallink service between Paldiski and Germany

10:29

Saaremaa report: Kuressaare Hospital coronavirus patient capacity is 36

10:08

Ratas: It is better to overreact than to be careless

09:41

Over 260 Ukrainians evacuated from Estonia via charter flights on Sunday

09:18

Economist: First wave of coronavirus economic crisis already in progress

08:51

Food producers adjusted to coronavirus situation, say domestic supply safe

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: