ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Interior minister opposes Estonian-Abkhazian citizenship exception ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Estonian passports.
Estonian passports. Source: Piret Kooli
News

Interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) opposes granting dual citizenship to Estonian-Abkhazians as an exception, bringing back into focus a case which arose late in 2018 regarding the status of those of Estonian descent living in Abkhazia, which is in Georgian territory, but is a de facto and partially-recognized republic.

The situation is further complicated by changes in the situation in Abkhazia, not least the ongoing Abkhaz-Georgian conflict which started 30 years ago, and Estonia, which became independent in 1991.

This also intermeshes with Estonia's overall approach to citizenship, often cited as opposing dual citizenship. What happens next is the responsibility of the entire government and not just the interior ministry, headed up by Mart Helme of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) since the coalition entered office at the end of April.

"I am not in favor of granting this exception. It creates a precedent where we can find ethnic Estonians from Siberia to Kamchatka and anywhere else," Helme told daily Postimees Thursday, ERR's online Estonian news reports, adding that he would support a case-by-case approach, with each person's eligibility for citizenship based on individual merits.

Ethnic Estonians migrated into what was then the Russian Empire as early as the 19th century, and many of both their descendants, and those of Estonians deported to Siberia during the Soviet occupation, could theoretically claim citizenship, Helme claimed, a situation he wanted to avoid.

The Centre/EKRE/Isamaa coalition government has promised to resolve the legal confusion surrounding Estonian-Abkhazian case by August at the latest. At the same time, the Ministry of the Interior is refusing to publicly share the results of a month-long analysis, stating that this can only be done following a political decision.

"As soon as the decisions arising from the analysis have been made, we will also share this information with the media," Ruth Annus, Head of Citizenship and Migration Policy Department at the interior ministry, told Postimees. She added that the choice of solutions is a political decision to be taken jointly by the coalition partners, thus the ministry will not have this decision earlier than it has been made.

The Supreme Court decision was based around the claim that Rutto had been issued a passport "by mistake". However, this decision was later reversed by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and Rutto received an apology from then-interior minister Katri Raik (SDE).

The change of government since then has given the interior ministry to Mart Helme (EKRE).

Holding a Russian passport is reportedly necessary for movement outside of Abkhazia, since the republic has broken away from Georgia, in whose territory it lies, meaning the only direction Abkhazians can travel is northwards, into the Russian Federation.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
11:12

Government backs Kadri Simson as next European Commissioner

09:49

Marju Lauristin, over 20 other SDE members, endorse Sikkut as next leader

05.06

Finance ministry and LHV differ on e-residency money laundering risk

05.06

European commission includes gender pay gap, R&D as areas to improve

05.06

Meteorological service issues hot weather warning

05.06

Centre Party board supports Kadri Simson European Commission candidacy

05.06

Tallinn mayor still open to Laaga Road filming closure, on city terms

05.06

New trains not arriving for another 2 or 3 years, says Elron chief

Opinion
15:51

Support for NATO membership unchanged since late 2018, still high

15:08

Maritime rescue services in joint exercise with Finnish, Russian colleagues

14:29

Man who escaped Tallinn Prison caught in Russia over three years later

12:47

SEB headquarters getting façade makeover

12:02

Kadri Simson on commisioner role: I'd like to take a developmental leap

Business
04.06

Influx of cheap Russian electricity behind Eesti Energia temporary lay-offs

03.06

LHV planning to buy Danske loan portfolio

01.06

Kaljulaid: Representing businesses abroad difficult via interpreter

01.06

Aas to meet with Russian transport minister at St. Petersburg forum

31.05

Opinion: Transferwise leaving Estonia would be huge loss

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
16:47

Adam Rang: E-Residency helping Estonia combat criminality

16:27

Interior minister opposes Estonian-Abkhazian citizenship exception

15:51

Support for NATO membership unchanged since late 2018, still high

15:08

Maritime rescue services in joint exercise with Finnish, Russian colleagues

14:29

Man who escaped Tallinn Prison caught in Russia over three years later

12:47

SEB headquarters getting façade makeover

12:02

Kadri Simson on commisioner role: I'd like to take a developmental leap

11:45

April tourism numbers rise on year with both foreign and domestic tourists

11:12

Government backs Kadri Simson as next European Commissioner

10:50

Urmas Viilma: Is a human life worth just 12 cents?

09:49

Marju Lauristin, over 20 other SDE members, endorse Sikkut as next leader

09:12

Centre Party urges fast intervention by state in Eesti Energia crisis

09:08

Over 10,000 job vacancies remain in first quarter of 2019

05.06

Research: Unemployment benefits disincentive both to work and not work

05.06

Finance ministry and LHV differ on e-residency money laundering risk

05.06

European commission includes gender pay gap, R&D as areas to improve

05.06

Opinion: In moment of truth, state has no solutions for marginalized areas

05.06

Meteorological service issues hot weather warning

05.06

Island of Vilsandi gets its own literary app

05.06

Centre Party board supports Kadri Simson European Commission candidacy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: