Foreign minister condemns sham elections in South Ossetia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) condemned elections held in South Ossetia on Sunday. Reinsalu said that the elections are illegal, and that Estonia won't recognize the results.

South Ossetia is a former autonomous district of Georgia and still seen by most countries as well as the United Nations as an integral part of Georgia's territory. Since independence was declared in 1991, only Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria have recognized the republic, and since the Russo-Georgian War of 2008, Georgia has maintained that both South Ossetia as well as Abkhazia are under Russian occupation.

In a statement published on the same day, Reinsalu sharply condemned an election held in South Ossetia on Sunday.

"We find these so-called elections illegal and do not recognize the outcome of these elections. Such illegal actions undermine efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict, and therefore endanger security and stability in the region. We call on Russia to stop the violation of international law in Georgia which continues to this day, and fully implement the six-point agreement of August 12, 2008," Reinsalu said.

The minister further reiterated that Estonia supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders, and that Estonia sees both South Ossetia and Abkhazia as integral parts of Georgia.

