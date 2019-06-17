ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, BNS
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) speaking at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) speaking at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) of the European Union in Luxembourg on Monday that Estonia supports the preservation of unanimity in the EU's foreign policy.

Reinsalu said that the EU's cooperation needs to become more efficient, able to actually implement decisions, act quickly in the event of crises, and stick to its promises. Such a course would ensure the EU's authority in the field, he suggested.

He went on to say that Estonia will continue to support a consensus-based foreign and security policy, rather than changing to a form of decision-making based on a qualified majority of votes. "The pursuit of strategic goals should not lead to the partial disappearance of the principle of consensus, as this would also mean a loss of unity," Reinsalu said in a press release on Monday.

Regarding the EU Global Strategy adopted three years ago, he said that thanks to this very policy, cooperation between the EU and NATO has improved in recent years. Reinsalu added that it is in Estonia's interest for this to continue.

As far as transatlantic cooperation is concerned, European security will only benefit from even closer ties, Reinsalu added. "The commitment of the United States to European security plays a decisive role. The U.S. is also one of the most important partners of the European Union, especially when it comes to the peaceful development of our immediate neighborhood. The U.S. contribution to the development of the Western Balkan countries is noteworthy, and it has also been one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine, along with us. The measures imposed following Russian aggression are a good example of the functioning of this kind of cooperation," Reinsalu said.

At the meeting, the EU's foreign ministers also discussed the situation in Sudan and Moldova, the latest developments in Venezuela, and issues concerning Iran. On the fringes of the FAC meeting on Monday the foreign ministers also met with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi to discuss regional development in the Middle East.

Estonia was also represented by Defence Minister Jüri Luik (Isamaa).

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

urmas reinsalueu foreign affairs council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
08:26

Foreign minister in Luxembourg EU foreign and defense ministers summit

16.06

Galleries: Queen Margrethe II attends gala dinner, Sunday service

16.06

RB Rail concludes two new Rail Baltica design agreements

16.06

Centre Party proposes overhaul of electoral districts

15.06

US, Estonia to cohost military rehabilitation symposium next week

15.06

Baltic foreign ministers issue joint statement on situation in Moldova

15.06

Galleries: Queen of Denmark visits Freedom Square, Danish King's Garden

15.06

Galleries: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark arrives in Estonia

Opinion
17:18

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

16:43

NATO jets scrambled six times last week over Russian aircraft

16:06

Survey: Rail Baltica moving cargo between Finland, Adriatic has potential

13:52

Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia

13:24

Opinion: Laagna Road procession of deadlocks itself worthy of a Nolan movie

Business
14.06

US senators submit bill with sanctions aimed at Nord Stream 2

13.06

Nortal reports increased revenue, operating profit for 2018

13.06

Bank of Estonia chairman asks for replacement of Supervisory Board members

13.06

Estonian government gives Elron permission to buy new trains

13.06

Government approves use of biomass in Narva power plants within year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:55

Estonia enters strong European innovators ranking for first time

17:47

Estonian women's fitness competitors bag five medals in Luxembourg

17:18

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

16:43

NATO jets scrambled six times last week over Russian aircraft

16:06

Survey: Rail Baltica moving cargo between Finland, Adriatic has potential

13:52

Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia

13:24

Opinion: Laagna Road procession of deadlocks itself worthy of a Nolan movie

12:47

Apotheka appeal court PERH premises vacation, damages orders

11:57

Kadriorg and Pirita post highest monthly earnings in Tallinn and Estonia

11:16

LHV Pank taking over Danske ATM machines

10:43

No rail extension to Haapsalu budgeted for at present

10:01

June party ratings: Centre still sliding in Tallinn

09:11

Actor Robert Pattinson arrives in Tallinn

08:26

Foreign minister in Luxembourg EU foreign and defense ministers summit

16.06

Police launch misdemeanor procedure into EKRE radio broadcast

16.06

Video: Steering issues in final stage cost Ott Tänak Rally Sardegna win

16.06

Galleries: Queen Margrethe II attends gala dinner, Sunday service

16.06

RB Rail concludes two new Rail Baltica design agreements

16.06

Centre Party proposes overhaul of electoral districts

15.06

US, Estonia to cohost military rehabilitation symposium next week

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: