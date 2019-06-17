Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) of the European Union in Luxembourg on Monday that Estonia supports the preservation of unanimity in the EU's foreign policy.

Reinsalu said that the EU's cooperation needs to become more efficient, able to actually implement decisions, act quickly in the event of crises, and stick to its promises. Such a course would ensure the EU's authority in the field, he suggested.

He went on to say that Estonia will continue to support a consensus-based foreign and security policy, rather than changing to a form of decision-making based on a qualified majority of votes. "The pursuit of strategic goals should not lead to the partial disappearance of the principle of consensus, as this would also mean a loss of unity," Reinsalu said in a press release on Monday.

Regarding the EU Global Strategy adopted three years ago, he said that thanks to this very policy, cooperation between the EU and NATO has improved in recent years. Reinsalu added that it is in Estonia's interest for this to continue.

As far as transatlantic cooperation is concerned, European security will only benefit from even closer ties, Reinsalu added. "The commitment of the United States to European security plays a decisive role. The U.S. is also one of the most important partners of the European Union, especially when it comes to the peaceful development of our immediate neighborhood. The U.S. contribution to the development of the Western Balkan countries is noteworthy, and it has also been one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine, along with us. The measures imposed following Russian aggression are a good example of the functioning of this kind of cooperation," Reinsalu said.

At the meeting, the EU's foreign ministers also discussed the situation in Sudan and Moldova, the latest developments in Venezuela, and issues concerning Iran. On the fringes of the FAC meeting on Monday the foreign ministers also met with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi to discuss regional development in the Middle East.

Estonia was also represented by Defence Minister Jüri Luik (Isamaa).

