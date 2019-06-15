Baltic foreign ministers issue joint statement on situation in Moldova

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu, Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkēvičs and Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevičius issued a joint statement on Friday, expressing concern over recent events in Moldova and calling on its political parties to settle their differences.

The three foreign ministers are following with concern recent events in the Republic of Moldova, where a political and constitutional crisis has emerged, according to the statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We respect the will of the people of Moldova expressed in the parliamentary elections this February, which were competitive and respected fundamental rights," the ministers said. "We call on Moldovan political parties not to raise tensions, and to settle all the political differences that have emerged in the post-election period so that democratically elected state institutions could continue their work without constraint and delay. We call on democratically elected officials to fulfil their political functions following the principles of the rule of law."

The three ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and restraint, as well as addressing existing disagreements through political dialogue and the peaceful transition of power.

"We express our support and willingness to work with the democratically elected institutions in Moldova," the statement reads. "We support Moldova on its European path and in its reform efforts. It is of utmost importance to continue to work actively on the full implementation of the EU-Moldova Association Agreement, including [the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Areas]."

Moldova is in a political crisis after its parliament failed to form a government following February parliamentary elections. The situation has escalated during the past week.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!