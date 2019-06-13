Reinsalu: Nothing wrong with Estonia's reputation

Speaking during Question Time in the Riigikogu on Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said that there is nothing wrong with Estonia's reputation, and that he has not sensed any negative attitudes.

According to Reinsalu, domestic policy-related mudslinging had made it abroad at some point, although in the past, political culture existed in Estonia in which this was not done.

At the same time, he admitted that there have also been honest, objective international questions regarding the new coalition, and he has done everything in his power to ensure that these were answered as well. The minister noted that it was just Tuesday that he had met with foreign journalists working in Estonia, for example.

"There is nothing wrong with Estonia's reputation," Reinsalu said. A good demonstration of this was the two-thirds of votes cast in Estonia's favor last week for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

When it comes to Estonia's reputation, the minister continued, there are certain areas where one must be more active, such as international money laundering, which unfortunately mentions Estonia's name, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is planning resolute efforts in that regard.

National communication, he added, should include the keywords courage and honesty.

