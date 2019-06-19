Foreign minister in Sweden, discussing bilateral relations, Russia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is in Stockholm, Sweden Wednesday, meeting his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallström (Social Democratic Party).

The ministers plan to discuss bilateral relations and regional cooperation. They are also set to talk about issues related to Russia and security policy.

"The bilateral relations between Estonia and Sweden have been very solid and strong historically, and economic cooperation is increasingly gaining importance," Reinsalu said ahead of the meeting, according to a ministry press release.

"Sweden is also among our long-standing partners when it comes to regional security issues and is a like-minded country in the context of the Eastern Partnership (EaP)," he added.

The EaP is a joint EU initiative, and six Eastern European Partners, governing the union's relationship with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

The meeting will also cover 5G technology.

