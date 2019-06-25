ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian PACE representatives vote against restoring Russia voting rights ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
{{1561450860000 | amCalendar}}
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Source: Vincent Kessler
News

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) voted early on Tuesday to restore Russia's voting rights, five years after suspending them following Russia's annexation of Crimea. The Estonian delegation, consisting of MPs Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform), Indrek Saar (SDE), and Raivo Tamm (Isamaa), all voted against.

The parliamentary assembly, made up of MPs of the 47 member states in the Council of Europe, backed the decision to give back Russia's voting rights despite sharp protest on the part of Ukraine, the Baltic states, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

President Kersti Kaljulaid called the decision "shameful," stressing that there haven't been any developments since 2014 that would justify such a step. "The reason for these sanctions was a blatant violation of international law by Russia. Not one of the reasons why Russia's voting rights were suspended in 2014 has changed," the president wrote.

The decision means that a Russian delegation will now be welcome to participate in the upcoming vote on Wednesday to choose a new secretary-general of the Council of Europe.

Opponents of the decision have warned that this is the first step towards watering down and eventually completely abolishing the sanctions in place against Russia for its involvement in the destabilization of Eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea.

Of PACE's representatives, 118 voted in favor and 68 against. There were 10 abstentions. All three Estonian representatives voted against, media reported on Tuesday morning.

Lauri Mälksoo, professor of international law at the University of Tartu, commented after the vote that apparently "the West's charity for Russia still hasn't run out."

Leader of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Volodymyr Ariev, said after the vote that it sends Russia "A very bad message: do whatever you want, annex territories of other countries, kill people, and you still get to keep everything."

The Council of Europe suspended Russia's voting rights in 2014 following the illegal annexation of Crimea. Russia in turn refused to pay its membership contribution in the council in the amount of €33 million a year.

The council is Europe's largest human rights organization. The human rights perspective, then, was the main argument of those in favor of inviting Russia back. French secretary of state for European affairs, Amélie de Montchalin, was quoted as saying ahead of the vote that it would be "dangerous" to leave millions of Russian citizens "without access to institutions that defend their rights."

Due to the lacking impartiality and independence of Russian courts, the European Court of Human Rights has become an important place to turn to for help for plenty of Russians.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

russiacouncil of europeparliamentary assembly of the council of europe


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
10:31

Jewish graves vandalized in Tallinn

08:03

More than 20,000 travel to Saaremaa for Midsummer

07:40

Midsummer weekend relatively quiet for police, rescue services

23.06

President on Victory Day: Defense starts with everyone

23.06

Arbitration overrules Tallinna Vesi tariff complaint, must pay costs

22.06

Latvia and Estonia celebrate 100th anniversary of Battle of Cēsis victory

22.06

Killer deliberately targeted taxi drivers, motive still unknown

22.06

Interior minister proposed immigration amends include digital nomad visa

Opinion
15:50

Nordica: Return to Tallinn remains available option

15:23

Estonia to take part in European Space Agency mission for first time

14:28

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

14:13

Foreign minister condemns return of Russia to PACE

13:10

Beyond Omniva, no company interested in universal postal services tender

Business
20.06

Prime minister says no further excise cuts as Latvia retaliates

20.06

Rural Affairs Ministry: Cooperation with China guaranteeing export growth

20.06

Statistics: Population decrease slowing but continuing

18.06

Bolt, Citybee to launch electric scooter services in Tallinn

18.06

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:15

Lux Express announces domestic, international expansion

16:20

CityBee to launch electric scooter rental in Tallinn on Friday

15:50

Nordica: Return to Tallinn remains available option

15:23

Estonia to take part in European Space Agency mission for first time

14:28

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

14:13

Foreign minister condemns return of Russia to PACE

13:10

Beyond Omniva, no company interested in universal postal services tender

12:30

Venezuelan oil sanctions could harm Estonian road construction

11:52

Estonian PACE representatives vote against restoring Russia voting rights Updated

10:55

Gallery: Thousands gather for Tartu Song Festival

10:31

Jewish graves vandalized in Tallinn

08:03

More than 20,000 travel to Saaremaa for Midsummer

07:40

Midsummer weekend relatively quiet for police, rescue services

23.06

Kontaveit through to Eastbourne second round

23.06

President on Victory Day: Defense starts with everyone

23.06

Gallery: Victory Day parade in Tartu

23.06

Arbitration overrules Tallinna Vesi tariff complaint, must pay costs

23.06

Women's épée team loses in European quarter finals

22.06

Latvia and Estonia celebrate 100th anniversary of Battle of Cēsis victory

22.06

Killer deliberately targeted taxi drivers, motive still unknown

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: