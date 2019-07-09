Reinsalu: Russia systematically violating OSCE principles

Discussions at Tuesday's informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the High Tatras in Slovakia covered the future of the organization as well as upcoming tasks. In his speech, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) stressed that all OSCE member states have to adhere to agreed-upon principles as well as meet their international commitments.

Reinsalu condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine and Georgia, and called on the organization to more forcefully protect human rights in occupied territories in Europe. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that observers of the OSCE's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) have access to the entire territory of Ukraine.

"Russia's aggressive military stance and their selective adherence to OSCE arms control rules undermine the security of all of Europe," he stressed.

Reinsalu also considered it important for the OSCE to engage in protecting the rights of indigenous peoples in the future, highlighting Crimean Tatars and Finno-Ugric peoples in particular.

Tuesday's informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the OSCE took place in Slovakia, which currently holds chairmanship of the organization, on the invitation of Slovakian Minister of Foreign Affairs Miroslav Lajčák. Member states were given the opportunity to present their priorities for strengthening the security of the region as well as enhancing cooperation in a more informal setting.

The OSCE is the world's largest regional security organization; it has 57 members.

