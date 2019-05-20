ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Defense minister: Russia targeting Western unity, military threat remains ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Jüri Luik speaking at the 2019 Lennart Meri Conference.
Jüri Luik speaking at the 2019 Lennart Meri Conference. Source: Twitter
News

Estonian Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) said at the Lennart Meri Conference last weekend that Russia's tools in its attempt to break up Western unity are not limited to the dissemination of false information, or to cyberattacks, and that the threat of military conflict still remains.

To understand what steps Russia might take next, it is necessary to look at the country's actions in the past, Luik pointed out.

The hybrid approaches used by Russia in recent years cannot be allowed to obfuscate the fact that significant parts of Ukraine and also Georgia remain annexed and occupied, the minister added. The continuing military conflict in Ukraine, along with Russia's recent efforts to develop its military capabilities, clearly show that there is no desire to stop, Luik said.

"Over the past few years, Russia has multiplied its funding of the development and modernization of its armaments, with Moscow paying particular attention to the digitization of weapon systems, and the development of a new generation of weapons," Luik stressed.

This development is visible along the Estonian-Russian border as well, the minister went on: an example is the increased size of the Russian air assault division stationed in Pskov, as mentioned also by the Internal Security Service (ISS/Kapo) in its yearbook for 2018. This shows that military development directed towards the West is a priority, and that preparations for possible military hostilities are underway, Luik said.

Luik also stressed that there is a treatment against Russia's expansionist aims, and that this treatment is the unity of the Western world. It is precisely this unity that has become a target of Russia, since any discord among Western countries is seen as an advantage.

"Doubting the fundamental principles on which the European Union and NATO have agreed is not a smart thing to do," Luik said. "We all understand that the current situation in the West is much more complicated than it was as little as five years ago, but instead of dividing us, it should serve to unify and mobilize us."

The recently completed 2019 Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) exercise is an example of such unity, Luik added. Estonia, along with units of 17 allies, carried out an exercise with some 9,000 participants, demonstrating that "we are working together with our allies based on common plans, and taking it seriously," the minister said according to a Monday press release by the Ministry of Defence.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

georgiaedfrussiaukrainejüri luiklennart meri conferenceministry of defence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
11:49

Competition Authority to investigate recent Ida-Viru County blackout

11:18

Gallery: Government convenes in Vihula to discuss state budget strategy

19.05

Current, past Estonian presidents slam Russia re-entry to Council of Europe

18.05

Kaljulaid: Situation in Europe today can't be compared to pre-WWII scenario

18.05

LIVE: 2019 Lennart Meri Conference

17.05

Estonian-Finnish fishing vessel impounded in Kaliningrad not yet charged

17.05

Ossinovski: Ratas credibility taking a blow as he cleans up after EKRE

17.05

Estonia unchanged in LGBT+ rankings

Opinion
17:10

Defense minister: Russia targeting Western unity, military threat remains

16:52

Russian airliner in naval service briefly enters Estonian airspace

16:29

President to open 5th annual e-Governance Conference on Tuesday

16:17

Estonia-Finland undersea gas pipeline works starts Monday

15:31

Latvian public broadcaster also facing uncertain future

Business
16.05

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

15.05

Government to continue discussing budget strategy Thursday, next week

15.05

Nordica carries over 2.2 million passengers in 2018

15.05

First quarter unemployment rate down to 4.7 percent on year

14.05

Road Administration takes island air service procurement to court

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

2019 Lennart Meri Conference
Day in the Life
Latest news
17:58

U.S. assistant defense secretary visit highlights NATO Estonia commitment

17:28

SmartLynx to pay over €400,000 in compensation

17:10

Defense minister: Russia targeting Western unity, military threat remains

16:52

Russian airliner in naval service briefly enters Estonian airspace

16:29

President to open 5th annual e-Governance Conference on Tuesday

16:17

Estonia-Finland undersea gas pipeline works starts Monday

15:31

Latvian public broadcaster also facing uncertain future

14:20

Finnish national fined after border zone trespass

13:46

Opinion: 12 things we learned from this year's Lennart Meri Conference

12:54

President: Current government may jeopardize Estonia's allied relations

12:25

444 polling places across Estonia open for early voting

11:49

Competition Authority to investigate recent Ida-Viru County blackout

11:18

Gallery: Government convenes in Vihula to discuss state budget strategy

10:13

Ratings: Marina Kaljurand may earn SDE two mandates in European elections

09:07

April industrial producer price index up 1.6 percent on year

19.05

Current, past Estonian presidents slam Russia re-entry to Council of Europe

19.05

Nearly 70,000 advance European parliament votes cast so far

18.05

Money laundering shifting away from tax havens to US, UK shell structures

18.05

Kaljulaid: Situation in Europe today can't be compared to pre-WWII scenario

17.05

Feature: Europe's moment for a new solution

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: