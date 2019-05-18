ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kaljulaid: Situation in Europe today can't be compared to pre-WWII scenario ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
News

The noise in Europe's media and current public discourse might sound like a storm is coming, but that doesn't necessarily need to be the case, President Kersti Kaljulaid said in her opening remarks delivered on Friday at the 2019 Lennart Meri Conference.

While the general din might suggest otherwise, in actual fact, people's support of the European Union is currently the highest it has been in 25 years. Most feel that EU membership has paid off for their countries, the president said.

"Yes, this isn't the calmest of seas, but there isn't a big storm," the president added. "On the contrary, public support in almost all EU member states is at the highest level of the last 25 years. This means that for most of its citizens, the EU is both positive and legitimate," Kaljulaid said.

She also added that while in the U.K. there may be a movement away from the Union, there still are countries that would like to join, which is a testament to the fact that membership is a "good deal."

Addressing concerns that the current situation in Europe resembles a pre-World War I or pre-World War II scenario, a view that has become fashionable with the rise of far-right populist parties in several EU member states, President Kaljulaid pointed out how far-fetched this sort of doomsayers' talk is.

Europe's value-based system of international relations, along with an understanding of collective defense both in the EU as well as NATO, is a foundation for peaceful coexistence that did not exist e.g. in 1939, the president stressed.

Still: "A balancing act between totalitarian states, a false sense of neutrality, and the right of the strong prevailed over values. Therefore, 1939 serves as a stark reminder for all of us where we will end up if we forsake our values, our liberal democratic values," Kaljulaid said.

The 2019 Lennart Meri Conference is taking place in Tallinn from May 17 to 19. The conference's format has brought together high-level actors and stakeholders since 2007 to discuss foreign and security policy with a focus on the European and transatlantic realm. The Estonian president is traditionally the patron of the conference.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kersti kaljulaideulennart meri conference


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
17.05

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

17.05

Rein Suurkask to replace Kert Kingo as MP

17.05

Reinsalu attends Council of Europe 70th anniversary reception in Helsinki

17.05

Gallery: French unit replaces outgoing Belgians in NATO Battlegroup Estonia

16.05

Estonian government 100-day plan includes 58 objectives

16.05

Gallery: Kaljulaid welcomes Georgian president at Kadriorg

16.05

Estonian government endorses North Macedonia NATO accession protocol

16.05

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

Opinion
09:44

LIVE: 2019 Lennart Meri Conference Updated

17.05

Feature: Europe's moment for a new solution

17.05

Estonian-Finnish fishing vessel impounded in Kaliningrad not yet charged

17.05

Ossinovski: Ratas credibility taking a blow as he cleans up after EKRE

17.05

Estonia unchanged in LGBT+ rankings

Business
14.05

Road Administration takes island air service procurement to court

14.05

Operail doubles profits in first quarter of 2019

13.05

Eesti Gaas set to enter Finnish market under Elenger brand rename

13.05

Indrek Neivelt: Seven dogmas Estonia needs to abandon

13.05

2018 average gross monthly income €1,234

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

2019 Lennart Meri Conference
Day in the Life
Latest news
17:17

Money laundering shifting away from tax havens to US, UK shell structures

13:51

Kaljulaid: Situation in Europe today can't be compared to pre-WWII scenario

17.05

Feature: Europe's moment for a new solution

17.05

Estonian-Finnish fishing vessel impounded in Kaliningrad not yet charged

17.05

Ossinovski: Ratas credibility taking a blow as he cleans up after EKRE

17.05

Estonia unchanged in LGBT+ rankings

17.05

SEB Bank: Labor market impacted most by salary pressure, demographics

17.05

American hip-hop artist Wordsmith to give four free concerts in Estonia

17.05

Eesti Päevaleht scraps Saturday edition

17.05

Spring Storm a success, says EDF commander

17.05

Opinion Digest: Threats, farce, dangers and solutions

17.05

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

17.05

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

17.05

Rein Suurkask to replace Kert Kingo as MP

17.05

Reinsalu attends Council of Europe 70th anniversary reception in Helsinki

17.05

Gallery: French unit replaces outgoing Belgians in NATO Battlegroup Estonia

17.05

Nearly 26,000 vote early, online on first day in European election

16.05

Rein Sikk: Give those not chosen for Dance Festival the chance to dance too

16.05

Estonian government 100-day plan includes 58 objectives

16.05

Gallery: Kaljulaid welcomes Georgian president at Kadriorg

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: