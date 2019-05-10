President of Georgia to visit Estonia next week

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili. Source: Jaap Arriens/zumapress.com/Scanpix
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili will be in Estonia for an official visit next Thursday and Friday, during which she will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid, President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) as well as speak at the opening panel of the Lennart Meri Conference.

On Thursday, May 16, Zourabichvili will meet with Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, after which the heads of state will give a press conference. The two presidents will then walk to the nearby Mikkel Museum to visit the exhibition of paintings by Georgian naïve painter Niko Pirosmani, also known simply as Nikala.

Zourabichvili will then place a wreath at the foot of the Monument to the War of Independence at Freedom Square before meeting with Põlluaas at the Riigikogu. Later that day, she will also pay a visit to the Victims of Communism Memorial in Maarjamäe and meet with the local Georgian community and students before attending a dinner hosted by Kaljulaid at Keila-Joa Castle Schloss Fall.

On Friday, May 17, Zourabichvili visit Telliskivi Creative City, meet with Ratas as well as visit the e-Estonia Briefing Centre and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD COE).

That evening, the Georgian president will speak at the opening discussion panel at the Lennart Meri Conference.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

georgiaforeign visitssalome zourabichvili


No comments yet.
