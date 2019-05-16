Gallery: Kaljulaid welcomes Georgian president at Kadriorg

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili arrived in Estonia for a two-day official visit on Thursday, where she was received by President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg. Georgia has a special place in every Estonian's heart, Kaljulaid said, adding that she was no exception.

"Estonia and Georgia cooperate in very diverse fields, from sharing Estonia's reform experience to working together in defence and education," Kaljulaid said at her meeting with Zourabichvili according to an Office of the President press release.

"We have a very close relationship," she continued. "Georgia has a special place in every Estonian's heart, and I am no exception. The fact that you are paying one of your first official visits as president to Estonia also demonstrates a strong and steady relationship between our countries."

Estonia stands firmly side by side with Georgia, and supports its aspirations toward NATO and the EU, the Estonian head of state stressed. "The more successfully Georgia implements reforms and builds the rule of law, the better Estonia can support you," she added.

She also stressed that Georgia's territorial integrity must be restored.

"I have stood at the Line of Evil that runs through your country, and I have been raising this issue with many other heads of state and in my speeches," Kaljulaid said. "We will never agree with this as the new normal."

Following their meeting and press conference, the two presidents walked to the nearby Mikkel Museum to visit the exhibition of paintings by Georgian naïve painter Niko Pirosmani, also known simply as Nikala.

Zourabichvili also placed a wreath at the foot of the Monument to the War of Independence at Freedom Square before meeting with President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) at the Riigikogu. Later that day, she also paid a visit to the Victims of Communism Memorial in Maarjamäe and met with the local Georgian community and students. Later on Thursday evening, she will attend a dinner hosted by Kaljulaid at Keila-Joa Castle Schloss Fall.

On Friday, Zourabichvili visit Telliskivi Creative City, meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) as well as visit the e-Estonia Briefing Centre and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD COE).

That evening, the Georgian president will speak at the opening discussion panel at the Lennart Meri Conference.

