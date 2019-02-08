news

Ratas: Eastern Partnership has to be ambitious ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) addressing the Tallinn Conference on the Eastern Partnership on Friday. 8 February 2019.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) addressing the Tallinn Conference on the Eastern Partnership on Friday. 8 February 2019. Source: Government Office
News

The Eastern Partnership, a joint initiative of the European Union and its six neighbouring states of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, must strive to be even more ambitious during the coming decade, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said in his opening remarks at the 6th Annual Tallinn Conference on the Eastern Partnership on Friday.

According to Mr Ratas, cooperation with the EU's six eastern neighbours is an important foreign policy prioriy for Estonia, spokespeople for the government said.

"Cooperation with our eastern partners, which is based on common values and mutual interests, has helped achieve a lot," he said. "It has helped to improve people's lives in those states — it has created new jobs, developed infrastructure, expanded young people's learning opportunities."

In his speech, Mr Ratas highlighted the importance of dedicated cooperation, and considered it necessay for Eastern Partnership countries to become even more ambitious over the next ten years.

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and Belarus are important partners for the EU, he stressed.

"As part of the framework for development, we will share with these countries our experience with establishing e-governance, implementing administrative reforms, strengthening civil society, and developing media skills," the prime minister said, encouraging EU's eastern partners to continue implementing reforms and setting new cooperation objectives for the next decade.

Mr Ratas also met with Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to discuss bilateral Estonian-Armenian relations as well as cooperation with the EU. Speaking to the Armenian minister, Mr Ratas reaffirmed Estonia's preparedness to support and assist Armenia in its integration with the EU.

Organised by the Estonian Center of Eastern Partnership (ECEAP) in cooperation with Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Commission Representation in Tallinn, the 6th Annual Tallinn Conference on the Eastern Partnership marks the 10th anniversary of the joint initiative between the EU, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eastern partnershipjüri rataseuropean uniontallinn conference on the eastern partnership


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
07.02

Flu season in full swing, number of patients increases by 60%

07.02

Simson: Coalition with SDE, Pro Patria first choice of Centre Party

07.02

Brits not interested in Estonian citizenship despite Brexit

06.02

Russian, English news in Latvia under threat, 'Russia Today next in line'

06.02

Richness of Life Party files justice chancellor complaint against ERR

06.02

Use of Tallinn public transport increases by 10% in 2018

06.02

Number of murders, manslaughters continues to decline in 2018

06.02

Archbishop publishes election recommendation for 'Christian voters'

Opinion
28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

Business
05.02

App by Estonian company Plan B Labs chosen Google Play best of 2018

03.02

Finland to formally join Rail Baltica joint venture

02.02

Deutsche Bank: No wrongdoing found in connection with Danske

01.02

Ministry removing mead alcohol content restriction

01.02

Banks to cease issuing ID Card PINs as well as pass code cards

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:53

Ratas: Eastern Partnership has to be ambitious

17:48

Mikser in US: Transatlantic unity remains solid

16:22

National Defence College to be renamed Estonian National Defence Academy

16:00

Watch again: English-language pre-election debate Updated

15:33

Gallery: New Latvian prime minister's first visit to Estonia

14:27

Paper: Over 300 Centre members carrying criminal punishments

13:23

LHV receives FSA approval to continue operating in UK after Brexit

11:58

Nordica 2018 passenger numbers up 22%

10:46

Enterprise Estonia representation to open in Dubai on Sunday

09:53

Number of tourists accommodated in Estonia in 2018 up 1% on year

07.02

European committee: Danske money may have been used to influence elections

07.02

Watch again: English-language pre-election Women's Debate Updated

07.02

Rakvere city council sued for cutting back funding of LGBT+ festival

07.02

Flu season in full swing, number of patients increases by 60%

07.02

Free Party official files criminal complaint against Pro Patria chair

07.02

Supreme Court rejects appeal of ID-card producer regarding public tender

07.02

Consumer price index increases by 2.7% year on year in January

07.02

Simson: Coalition with SDE, Pro Patria first choice of Centre Party

07.02

Brits not interested in Estonian citizenship despite Brexit

06.02

Russian, English news in Latvia under threat, 'Russia Today next in line'

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: